India Women beat Australia to clinch historic T20I series win

Adelaide, Feb 21 (PTI) An entertaining century partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues powered India to a 17-run win over Australia in the third and final Women’s T20I here on Saturday, sealing their first bilateral T20I series triumph against the formidable rivals in a decade.

Mandhana smashed 82 off 55 balls (8x4, 3x6), while Jemimah Rodrigues struck 59 off 46 deliveries as the two senior batters stitched a commanding 121-run stand to propel India to 176 for six after electing to bat.

India's bowlers then seized control as young spinner Shreyanka Patil (3/22) and pace spearhead Renuka Singh (1/29) ripped through the top order to leave Australia reeling at 32 for 3.

The early strikes set the tone for a dominant display as India eventually restricted hosts to 159 for 9 to seal a memorable T20I series 2-1, registering their first T20I series win in Australia since 2016.

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani (3/32) underlined her credentials, claiming three crucial wickets to play a pivotal role in cementing India's historic victory.

After electing to bat, India endured a slightly tricky start as Shafali Verma (7) departed early.

Mandhana and World Cup hero Rodrigues then took charge of the innings. The duo cut loose in the sixth over bowled by left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, collecting three boundaries in a 14-run burst that firmly put India back on track.

At the end of the Powerplay, India were 54 for 1.

Both Mandhana and Jemimah kept the scoreboard ticking, with the former in a particularly punishing mood. She took on leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in the ninth over -- Wareham’s first -- executing a powerful sweep that bisected deep square leg and deep midwicket to perfection.

India’s half-century came up in just 35 balls.

Mandhana brought up her half-century in style, reaching the milestone off 38 balls with a six off pacer Darcie Brown. She swung across the line and connected sweetly on the second ball of the 12th over, sending it sailing over the ropes.

It was her 33rd fifty in international cricket, achieved in her 160th appearance.

The century stand for the second wicket came up in just 66 balls, laying a strong platform for a late surge. However, Mandhana fell in the 17th over, dismissed by Sutherland as she holed out to deep midwicket. Ashleigh Gardner completed a well-judged running catch to bring the flourishing 121-run partnership to an end.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur promoted Richa Ghosh to No. 4, and the move paid dividends, as the keeper-batter hit a brisk cameo of 18 off just seven balls.

India then had Australia under immediate pressure as openers Georgia Voll (10) and Beth Mooney (6) -- were dismissed early. Off-spinner Shreyanka struck in the second over to remove Voll, while veteran pacer Renuka accounted for Mooney in the third.

Voll miscued a big top edge that ballooned into the air, and Renuka ran back from short fine leg to complete a well-judged catch. Mooney, on the other hand, whipped one towards deep square leg but found Charani stationed perfectly, hitting it straight to the fielder.

Australia were in all sorts of trouble when Ellyse Perry was clean bowled for 1 by Patil, leaving the hosts reeling at 32 for 3 inside four overs.

Ashleigh Gardner (57 off 45 balls) mounted a spirited fightback with a composed half-century, but her resistance was finally broken when Arundhati Reddy struck in the 16th over to tilt the contest decisively in India's favour. PTI

