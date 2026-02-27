Ganguly backs J-K pacer Auqib Nabi for India call-up, says England ideal starting point

Auqib Nabi, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer, is pushing hard for national selection with his consistent performances. The 29-year-old claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, helping his side secure a crucial first-innings lead in the final against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubballi.



Also read | Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranji rise unites a divided region | Interview

With that first-innings advantage, Jammu and Kashmir are now on the verge of their maiden Ranji Trophy title, a potential historic achievement for the region.

Ganguly pitches for Nabi

Looking at Nabi’s performance in the summit clash, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly showered praise on the pacer. He urged chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to consider Nabi for national duty, adding that England would be an ideal place for him to begin his journey in India colours.



J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer @bcci @imAagarkar @lonsaikia — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 27, 2026

India are scheduled to tour England for a white-ball series in July 2026, and the “Prince of Kolkata” believes the timing would be perfect for Nabi to break into the Indian squad.

“J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer @bcci @imAagarkar @lonsaikia,” Ganguly wrote on X.

Nabi scripts historic season

Nabi’s brilliance stood out on a surface where Karnataka’s bowlers struggled, conceding 584 runs in the first innings. He generated movement both ways, troubling the batters consistently.



Also read | Ranji Trophy final: Star-studded Karnataka hold all aces against gritty J-K

He finished with figures of 5/54 in 23 overs, dismissing India Test players KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. The five-wicket haul took his tally to 60 wickets in the 2025-26 season.

He is only the third pacer in the 92-year history of the Ranji Trophy to take 60 wickets in a single season and currently stands as the leading wicket-taker of the 2025-26 edition.