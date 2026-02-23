Ranji Trophy final: Star-studded Karnataka hold all aces against gritty J-K

Hubballi, Feb 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's entry into their maiden Ranji Trophy final is a heartwarming tale of grit and passion but to grab the title, the underdog side would need to pull off a giant-sized miracle against eight-time former champions Karnataka over the next five days, starting Monday.

The tag of favourites is attached to Karnataka not merely because of their rich legacy, but it is a well-earned one after a season in which they consistently rose above opponents, conditions and injuries to key players at various junctures.

Karnataka have dominated teams both at home and away after a stuttering start against Saurashtra at Rajkot, where they conceded a narrow first innings lead to lose points.

However, eternal nemesis Mumbai and tricky newcomers Uttarakhand were dealt away with confidence and ease, indicating the growing belief within the side.

Central to that dominance has been the form of their star batters — KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ravichandran Smaran.

Rahul (3 matches: 457 runs, Avg: 91.40), Karun (8 matches: 699 runs, Avg: 63.54), Devdutt (5 matches: 532 runs, Avg: 66.50), and Smaran (8 matches: 950 runs, Avg: 950) have fired on all cylinders through the season.

It has helped Karnataka overcome a middling season from Mayank Agarwal, who eventually stepped away from captaincy as Devdutt took over the team's reins.

To his credit, the left-hander has led well both with the bat and his tactically sharp mind.

This strong batting unit, however, will meet its match here at the KSCA Stadium in a capable Jammu and Kashmir bowling attack, led by pacer Auqib Nabi. The team is at the biggest stage of India's domestic calendar for the first time since making its tournament debut 67 years ago.

Nabi has taken 55 wickets this season and has been the go-to bowler for J&K this season. The status would not change on a pitch here that is expected to give some assistance to quick bowlers at least initially.

However, limiting Karnataka's strength to their batting will be naive. They have a varied bowling attack led by India pacer Prasidh Krishna.

The support cast of Vidwath Kaverappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Vysakh Vijaykumar, Shikhar Shetty and Mohsin Khan has done exceedingly well in various situations.

Shreyas stands tall

But one man stands head and shoulders above the rest — Shreyas Gopal. The leg-spinner has taken 46 wickets and made 442 runs at an average of 45 — golden numbers for an all-rounder.

Shreyas has lifted Karnataka from the brink on more than one occasion this season and he will continue to be a key figure in the title clash as well.

"Shreyas has been very good this season as he has often supported frontline batsmen and bowlers and that has made Karnataka a stronger team in all conditions," former Karnataka skipper R Vinay Kumar had told PTI.

Big-match experience

Apart from their overall cricketing strength, Karnataka can also lean on their players' big-match temperament.

Rahul, Karun, Shreyas and Mayank were a part of the state team that did the Ranji Trophy double in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The young tyros of then are now the senior statesmen. The quartet can give some sage advice to the younger colleagues on how to tackle the pressure points of a title clash.

Jammu and Kashmir, who have slayed fancied teams like Bengal and Madhya Pradesh en route to the final, do not have such a luxury but they have an experienced campaigner in Paras Dogra as captain.

The 41-year-old Dogra and head coach Ajay Sharma, veterans of many battles, will have to sooth nerves in the dressing room as it gears up to take the final step forward and thwart Karnataka's designs for a ninth Ranji title.

Teams: Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal (c), Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair, K.V. Aneesh, R. Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Vysakh Vijayakumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty, K.L. Shrijith.

Jammu and Kashmir: Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Abid Mushtaq, Vivrant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, Lone Nasir, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Yawer Hassan.

Match starts at 9.30 am. PTI

