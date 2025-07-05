Shubman Gill (269 and 100) breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s 54-year-old record
Shubman Gill, who scored a magnificent 269 (387 balls, 30x4, 3x6) in the first innings, made a century in the second essay as India piled on the runs against England
India captain Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form as he shattered records during the fourth day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday (July 5).
Also read: Jamie Smith hits record ton
Gill, who scored a magnificent 269 (387 balls, 30x4, 3x6) in the first innings, made a century in the second essay as India piled on the runs, taking the lead past 480. He had scored a century in the first Test too.
Gill emulates Gavaskar
He is the second Indian, after batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, to score a double hundred and a century in the same Test.
The 25-year-old Gill, in his first Test series as India skipper, broke a 54-year-old record held by Gavaskar.
Gill now holds the record for the most runs in a Test match by an Indian batter. He went past Gavaskar’s 344 runs scored against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1971.
The right-hander is also the second Asian batter with 350-plus aggregate in a Test outside the subcontinent after Hanif Mohammad, who had scored 354 (17 and 337) against West Indies in Bridgetown in 1958.
At the time of writing this article, Gill was batting on 100 off 129 balls, having scored 369 runs in the match.
Highest runs for India in a Test
369* – Shubman Gill vs England, Edgbaston, 2025
344 – Sunil Gavaskar vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 1971
340 – VVS Laxman vs Australia, Kolkata, 2001
330 – Sourav Ganguly vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2007
319 – Virender Sehwag vs South Africa, Chennai, 2008
309 – Sehwag vs Pakistan, Multan, 2004