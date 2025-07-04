Ind vs Eng: Jamie Smith’s record ton stuns India

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith’s record hundred on the third day of the second Test on Friday (July 4) stunned India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Smith, who walked into bat at number seven, produced a sensational 80-ball hundred. He and Harry Brook have so far added 165 runs for the sixth wicket as the hosts reached 249/5 at lunch.

Brook-Smith partnership

England were in deep trouble at 84/5 when captain Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Siraj. However, the pair of Brook and Smith frustrated the Indian bowlers and fielders with a superb unbroken stand.

However, India still hold the advantage as they lead by 338 runs at the break.

The 24-year-old Smith is the first England batter to score 100-plus runs in a single session of a Test. He was unbeaten on 102 off 82 with 14 fours and three sixes.

Smith was severe on Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. He hit 23 runs in a single Krishna over.

At the lunch interval, Brook was undefeated on 91 off 127 balls (11 fours, 1 six).

Fastest Test hundreds for England

100 off 76 balls: Gilbert Jessop vs Australia, The Oval, 1902

77 balls: Jonny Bairstow vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge, 2022

80 balls: Harry Brook vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 2022

80 balls: Jamie Smith vs India, Edgbaston, 2025

85 balls: Ben Stokes vs New Zealand, Lord’s 2015