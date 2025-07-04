    • The Federal
    England's Jamie Smith celebrates after scoring a century on day three of their second cricket Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 4, 2025. AP/PTI

    Ind vs Eng: Jamie Smith’s record ton stuns India

    Jamie Smith, who walked into bat at number seven, produced a sensational 80-ball hundred

    The Federal
    4 July 2025 6:13 PM IST  (Updated:2025-07-04 12:44:39)

    England's wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith’s record hundred on the third day of the second Test on Friday (July 4) stunned India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

    Also read: Shubman Gill his double ton in 2nd Test

    Smith, who walked into bat at number seven, produced a sensational 80-ball hundred. He and Harry Brook have so far added 165 runs for the sixth wicket as the hosts reached 249/5 at lunch.

    Brook-Smith partnership

    England were in deep trouble at 84/5 when captain Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Siraj. However, the pair of Brook and Smith frustrated the Indian bowlers and fielders with a superb unbroken stand.

    However, India still hold the advantage as they lead by 338 runs at the break.

    The 24-year-old Smith is the first England batter to score 100-plus runs in a single session of a Test. He was unbeaten on 102 off 82 with 14 fours and three sixes.

    Smith was severe on Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. He hit 23 runs in a single Krishna over.

    At the lunch interval, Brook was undefeated on 91 off 127 balls (11 fours, 1 six).

    Fastest Test hundreds for England

    100 off 76 balls: Gilbert Jessop vs Australia, The Oval, 1902

    77 balls: Jonny Bairstow vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge, 2022

    80 balls: Harry Brook vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 2022

    80 balls: Jamie Smith vs India, Edgbaston, 2025

    85 balls: Ben Stokes vs New Zealand, Lord’s 2015

    India vs England
