Shreyas Iyer says he’s ‘on the road to recovery’, thanks fans for support

Shreyas Iyer on Thursday (October 30) said he is “on the road to recovery and getting better with each passing day” after suffering a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia.

The 30-year-old suffered a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling last Saturday (25 October).

Shreyas shares health update

“I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day,” Iyer posted on his X and Instagram accounts — his first public message since sustaining the injury.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer out of ICU, condition stable: Report

“I’m deeply grateful for all the kind wishes and support I’ve received — it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” he added.

Although Shreyas, who serves as India’s ODI vice-captain, initially walked off the field with the physio’s assistance, his condition worsened later as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

BCCI statement

The BCCI on Tuesday (28 October) confirmed that Shreyas’s condition had stabilised and that he had been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's condition is stable, on road to recovery: BCCI

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28 October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The cricket board further stated that its medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress. Although Shreyas was initially expected to be out of action for around three weeks, it now appears his recovery period may extend further.

(With agency inputs)