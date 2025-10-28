Shreyas Iyer's condition is stable, on road to recovery: BCCI

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third match against Australia, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is now in a stable condition, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalization.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery.

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement.

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he was glad to know about Iyer's improving health on the eve of the series opener against Australia.

"Now see, we are not doctors. When we saw from outside, when the catch was taken (by Shreyas), it looked like it was normal," he said in Canberra.

"But none of us were there, only those who were there can tell what actually happened. So they said after going inside it was felt you will have to pay good attention (to him). Then he was rushed to the specialist, and we were told about what happened.

"After that we talked to him, when he was talking normally, we felt that it is a little better now, because doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But sometimes rare incidents happened to rare talent." It is understood that BCCI's head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.

"God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, BCCI is in full support, he will recover soon and then we will take him home with us," Suryakumar said.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover. PTI

