Shreyas Iyer’s parents apply for visa after his hospitalisation in Sydney: Report

Shreyas Iyer’s parents have applied for an urgent visa to travel to Sydney to be with their son, who has been hospitalised in Australia.

The 31-year-old star batter sustained an injury to his left rib cage region while fielding during the third and final ODI in Sydney, which India won by nine wickets.

Brilliant catch ends in injury

Shreyas, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday (October 25).

“Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

“He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding,” an anonymous source told news agency PTI.

Shreyas is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India’s T20 squad.

Family awaits visa clearance

However, BCCI released an official "medical update" on Iyer's injury on Monday (October 27). "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the official statement by BCCI read.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Shreyas’s condition remains “delicate but stable.” The report added that a few of the cricketer’s local friends have been keeping him company, and a family member is expected to arrive as soon as the visa formalities are completed.