Shreyas Iyer in ICU after internal bleeding from rib injury: Report

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been reportedly admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia.

However, the BCCI’s press statement on Iyer’s health posted on social media on Monday (October 27) does not mention that Iyer is in ICU but says he suffered a laceration to the spleen.

Brilliant catch and an injury

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday (October 25).

“Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

“He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding,” an anonymous source told news agency PTI.

‘Could have been fatal’

The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer’s vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room. “The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon,” the source reportedly told PTI.

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer. “Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket,” PTI quoted the source as saying.

The 31-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India’s T20 squad.

BCCI’s update on Iyer

However, the “medical update” on Iyer posted by BCCI on X, signed by Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia, does not mention ICU. “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” says the post.

“Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” says the release.

(With agency inputs)