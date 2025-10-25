Kohli, Rohit say ‘thank you’ in emotional interview, bid farewell to Australia

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid an emotional adieu to playing in Australia as they thanked the fans after guiding India to a nine-wicket victory in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday (October 25).

“Thank you, Australia,” said the duo in an interview at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after the match as they shared their fond memories of playing in the country.

Both Rohit and Kohli now play only one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is, and their careers have become a matter of intense speculation of late.

168-run partnership

On Saturday, the two former captains joined forces yet again to save India from a series whitewash with their unconquered 168-run partnership for the second wicket while chasing 237.

Rohit hit a magnificent 121 not out while Kohli produced an unbeaten 74-run knock in India's victory. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the match and also the Player of the series.

"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008, and nice way to finish. I don’t know if we (Kohli and I) will be coming back to Australia, but it was fun playing here all these years. A lot of good and bad memories," Rohit said, standing next to Kohli as they were interviewed by former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist after the match.

"We started afresh in Perth — that's how I look at things," he added, acknowledging the challenges of touring Australia.

'Tough pitches' in Australia

Rohit also stressed the importance of experience and mentorship at this stage of their careers.

"You expect tough pitches and quality bowlers in Australia. Playing here is never easy. We couldn't win the series, but there are plenty of positives. It’s a young side, and there will be a lot of learnings.

"When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it’s our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here,” he said.

For Rohit, the connection goes beyond results.

“I’ve had great memories here — from the SCG to Perth. I love playing here and hope to continue doing what I do,” he said, highlighting his enduring love for Australian cricket and its passionate crowds

‘Loved coming to Australia’

Kohli echoed the sentiment. "You might have played international cricket for a long time, but the game teaches you something at every stage. Situations in the middle bring out the best in me. From early on, we've understood the situation well, that's what we've always done well (as a pair) We're probably the most experienced pair now, but back in the day when we were young – we knew we could take the game away from them with big partnerships.

"It all started in 2013 (the home series against Australia), if we put up a big partnership, we know we'll go a long way in helping the team win,” Kohli said.

He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support. "We've loved coming to this country, we've played some good cricket, thank you guys for coming in big numbers and supporting us.”

On two successive ducks in the previous two ODIs in Perth and Adelaide, Kohli said, "You might've played international cricket for a long time, but the game shows you ways (on his ducks in the first two games). Almost 37 (years old) in the next few days, but chasing always brings the best out of me, nice to have a big match-winning partnership (with Rohit).”