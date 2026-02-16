Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan’s T20 loss to India

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its leadership, particularly PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, after India achieved a thumping victory over Pakistan in a group stage match of the T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Slams backing of non-performing seniors

The former speedster did not mince his words in expressing his frustrations with the PCB, especially with the continued selection of senior players who have failed to perform in crucial matches.

He was likely referring to Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan, who were among the worst performers in the team in the match against India.

‘Doesn't even know he's the PCB chairman’

Akhtar also slammed PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and questioned his ability to successfully lead Pakistan cricket.

"Now, one guy doesn't even know he's the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You're saying one guy, you've made him a superstar, he can't win a single match. You've made him a star who can't win a single living match," Akhtar told ABP News.

"Brother, when you make these kinds of stars, when you choose them, when you pick them, then you'll have this problem only. But again, the point is, if you see, you know what the biggest crime in the world is? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person,” he added.

‘He will destroy the country’

Akhtar warned of the far-reaching adverse consequences of putting unqualified and unreliable people into leadership positions.

"When you give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person, he will destroy the country. He will bring down any organisation. The example is in front of you; you're intelligent enough to understand," said Akhtar.

At the centre of the scrutiny is PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, whose time in charge has drawn as much attention for symbolism as for substance. According to a report in India Today, critics have pointed out the awkward optics of him collecting Asia Cup silverware before the dust had properly settled, and to the dramatic talk of a T20 World Cup boycott that briefly threatened to derail preparations.