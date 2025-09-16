Shahid Afridi slams PM Modi for playing 'religion card', praises Rahul Gandhi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, known for frequently targeting India, has accused the Modi government of "playing the Hindu-Muslim card" while praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Afridi’s comments came in the wake of a controversy at the Asia Cup 2025, where Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday (September 14).

Afridi slams Modi govt over religion politics

"I have been saying this repeatedly that this government uses religion, the Hindu-Muslim divide, to cling to power. It is a very toxic mindset," Afridi said on a Pakistani news channel.

He alleged that the trend would persist as long as the BJP remained in power, contrasting it with Rahul Gandhi’s approach. According to him, the Congress leader wants to engage in dialogue with Pakistan.

"Rahul Gandhi has a positive outlook. He wants to engage with everyone, the entire world, through dialogue," Afridi said.

'Embarrassment in front of the world'

Earlier, Afridi had lashed out at India, claiming that both the BCCI and Indian players had been instructed not to engage in handshakes with Pakistani players due mounting pressure from the Indian public.

Following India’s seven-wicket victory, Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the Indian squad skipped the customary post-match handshake with Pakistani players. Afridi condemned the move, branding it an "embarrassment in front of the world".

"When the Asia Cup began, social media was filled with the boycott campaigns ahead of the match between India and Pakistan. Considering there was pressure, it is no surprise that the players and the BCCI were told not to shake hands with our team," said Afridi during a discussion on Samaa TV.

Afridi supports PCB move

Afridi also backed the PCB’s demand for the removal of ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, who was supervising the India vs Pakistan match, stating that it is the right decision that the board can make.

"In my opinion, there was no sportsman spirit. They would once again be shamed in front of the world. I think our stance was bang on. Our PCB chairman has taken the right stand. Overall, it’s outstanding," he said.

"I have always said that players should be great ambassadors and not an embarrassment. I don’t want to fault the Indian cricketers; they were given orders from up above," Afridi added.

He further recalled how Suryakumar Yadav had earlier shaken hands with ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the captains’ press conference.

"The same Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Salman Agha and Mohsin Naqvi at the captain's press conference. Now in front of the crowd, the government was not able to handle the social media pressure. Indian players have now become an embarrassment in front of the world," Afridi noted.