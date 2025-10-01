Sanju Samson stays silent on Asia Cup trophy row; 'took Mohanlal's attitude for batting'

India’s Asia Cup triumph in Dubai ended in controversy when the players refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Left standing on stage, Naqvi eventually walked off with the silverware, a rare scene in international cricket.

Asked about the incident by reporters, cricketer Sanju Samson avoided a direct answer. “About that, it’s you guys who know better,” he told Malayalam media in Sharjah. “It’s true that I was inside, but these things are known better to those who look from the outside, because they can see it all.”

Samson instead chose to talk about the tournament and his role in the side.

“I am so happy and excited that I could play in an Asia Cup held in Dubai, and it all went well in our favour. For any sports person it is so exciting to have the support of the crowd,” he said.

According to him, his responsibility was to absorb the pressure of high-stakes games. “My task was not to succumb to pressure but to handle it. I believe, that’s why I am in the team, with all my experience.”

Different approaches

Samson described how his approach varies according to the opponent he faced.

“Against Sri Lanka the task was to attack, and against Pakistan it was to watch and wait and build partnerships. By God’s grace I have the experience of 10 odd years playing in and out of the team. I have played some matches and watched many from outside, and I have that belief in me, so it all went well, and I could deliver for the team,” he added.

“For me it was not any pressure situation but opportunity. Happy that I could utilise it.”

Shifts in batting order

The Kerala cricketer also addressed the frequent shifts in his batting order. “About change in batting position, I took the attitude of Mohanlal as I said earlier. As he does versatile roles, I can play at any position too. The only thing is that we need that acceptance mentality.”

On the subject of celebratory gestures and online chatter, Samson dismissed it as banter. “About mocking Abrar Ahmed's celebratory gestures by our boys, those were jokes. They are all youngsters, no?”

While Samson kept his remarks on the trophy episode brief, the images of Naqvi left stranded on the podium after the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from him, remain the defining moment of the presentation ceremony.

The unusual conclusion overshadowed much of the post-match festivity and has continued to generate discussion among fans.

Samson, however, steered clear of controversy and underlined his focus on cricket. “Every role has its own demands, and every chance is valuable,” he said.

