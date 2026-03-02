Sanju Samson marks his arrival on the global stage with defining World Cup knock

“This is the day I waited for,” said Sanju Samson after guiding India into the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against West Indies. It was a statement that carried the weight of years.

India were chasing 196 in a virtual knockout Super Eight clash. The equation was clear. Win, and move to the semi-finals. Lose, and the campaign would end. The target, 196, became India’s highest successful chase in a men’s T20 World Cup. They finished on 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs, sealing one of their most significant chases in ICC tournament history.

Temperament defines big moments

Samson remained unbeaten on 97. No chances offered. No collapses triggered by impatience. No visible rush despite the scale of the moment. For a player whose international career has often swung between brilliance and scrutiny, this innings marked a decisive shift.



Also read | Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 powers India into T20 World Cup semifinals

Sanju Samson’s talent has never been debated. His strokeplay, range and timing have long earned admiration. What followed him, however, was the tag of inconsistency. Opportunities in ICC tournaments were limited and intensely scrutinised. Every dismissal amplified. Every lean patch dissected.

Against West Indies, what stood out was not audacity but control. The innings was built on tempo management. He did not attempt to dominate every over. He did not allow the required rate to dictate panic. Instead, he structured the chase in phases, consolidating when wickets fell, accelerating when match-ups favoured India, and ensuring the asking rate never spiralled beyond reach.

From promise to consequence

His half-century came at a critical juncture, stabilising the innings. As partners fell around him at different points, Samson adjusted rather than reacted emotionally. Strike rotation became central. Risk was calculated, not forced.

He was 97 not out when India crossed the line with four balls to spare. The three runs short of a hundred did not matter. Qualification did. In tournament cricket, certain innings alter perception permanently. This was one of those.

This was not an exhibition knock played in a bilateral series. It came in a must-win ICC fixture. It came in a high chase. It came with elimination looming.

For years, Samson had been viewed as a player of moments. On this night, he became a player of consequence.

His unbeaten 97 is the highest score by an Indian in a successful T20 World Cup chase. More importantly, it demonstrated clarity under pressure, something critics had questioned in the past.

“This is the day I waited for,” he repeated, reflecting on the journey rather than just the numbers.

Resilience beyond cricketing numbers

Congratulations poured in from across the country. Malayalam cinema superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal were among those who lauded the knock.

Political leaders across party lines joined in. Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the team and Samson in particular. Opposition leaders also hailed the performance, describing it as a defining World Cup moment.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister wrote: “Our land has a speciality. It won’t bow down easily.”

For many, the innings symbolised resilience, a reflection of persistence through criticism and expectation.

This was an innings without visible anxiety. The required rate hovered near ten per over for much of the chase. West Indies had scoreboard pressure in their favour. Yet Samson’s approach remained measured. He ensured India stayed within reach throughout.

Arrival under global spotlight

He neither chased personal milestones nor succumbed to over-aggression. There was no extravagant celebration at the end. He just went down on his knees and made the 'signum crucis', tracing the cross on his body. His lips moved in prayer: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.” Tears were visible in his eyes.



Also read | Sikandar Raza's heroics in vain as South Africa maintain perfect run in T20 World Cup

He then rose and walked towards Shivam Dube for a hug. As teammates gathered around, Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged him with a customary bow, lifting his cap in respect. Relief was visible, but contained. In many ways, that restraint mirrored the innings itself.

The numbers will be recorded as 97* (50). India 199/5. Target 196 achieved in 19.2 overs. Semi-final berth secured.

But the broader takeaway lies in timing.

Elite sport often grants defining days to those who endure long enough. For Samson, this was that day.

The day he waited for.

In Kolkata, under tournament pressure, waiting turned into arrival.