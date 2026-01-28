Rohit Sharma names Arshdeep, Hardik as India's T20 World Cup keys

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Arshdeep Singh, saying the duo will be key to the team’s prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will host jointly.

The Men in Blue, who are ranked No.1 in the T20 format, will enter the showpiece event as the defenders and one of the overwhelming favourites to lift their third title, thanks to the massive depth and quality in their ranks.

Also read: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash

Rohit, who led India to their second T20 crown in the West Indies and the US in 2024, spoke especially about the left-arm seamer, saying his effectiveness with the new ball and at the death would be crucial.

'Big positive to have Jasprit, Arshdeep'

“It is a big positive to have both Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh together because they always attack for wickets. Arshdeep's biggest strength is swinging the new ball and taking early wickets. He mainly bowls with the new ball and at the death. Starting and finishing are the most important phases, and he is strong in both,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

“With the new ball, he swings it to get left-handers caught in the slips and targets the pads of right-handers. He has also started taking the ball away from right-handers. These skills are key for a new-ball bowler. He always tries to take wickets, which is why he bowls the first over.”

Also read: Exclusive | Rahul Dravid on T20 World Cup: India favourites but need ‘bit of luck’

Rohit, one of the most prolific scorers in the shortest international format, who quit it after the 2024 title win but plays the Indian Premier League, added, “In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, he did a great job. I still remember he dismissed Quinton de Kock when he was set and batting well. In the 19th over, he gave away just two or three runs, which built pressure on the South Africans.

“That is his game, bowling with the new ball and at the death, and he will play a key role for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup.”

Arshdeep finished as the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2024 edition, claiming 17 scalps, along with Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rohit also spoke about how Hardik's dual role as a finisher and multi-phase bowler provides crucial balance to the Indian team.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2026: Full schedule, groups, venues, format after Bangladesh exit

“Whenever Hardik Pandya is in the team, his role is huge. He bats and bowls very consistently. His batting is crucial when the team is stuck. If we have a score of 160 on the board in 15-16 overs and Hardik is batting, then he's the one who can help the team reach 210-220 from there, or if we are 50 for 4, he has to build the innings.

'Hardik's role critical in any format'

“Batting in the middle order at 5, 6, or 7 is very tough. That is why Hardik's role is critical in any format. We know his bowling. He bowls in key phases, with the new ball, in the middle and in the death as well. His role is very important because he gives the team balance, letting us play six bowlers and keep our batting deep.”

Hardik also played a crucial role in India's 2024 campaign, both with the bat and ball, particularly towards the business end.

Rohit said accommodating both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy together in the playing XI is going to be a big challenge for the Indian team management.

“The biggest challenge for captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be how to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together. If you want that combination, you can only do it if you play with two seamers, which is a big challenge.

Also read: Why loudest noise around T20 World Cup 2026 has little to do with cricket

“But honestly, I would be tempted to play both Varun and Kuldeep because they are wicket-takers, and batters struggle to read them. I would surely pick them.” The former India skipper added,

“Looking at the conditions in India, like in this New Zealand series, there is a lot of dew. In February and March, dew will be heavy across most parts as winter ends.

“Even in Mumbai, which doesn't get cold, there's still dew. I'd say 90-95 percent of grounds in India have dew. That's the challenge. What do the coach and captain think? Are they comfortable with three spinners? Then they can play spin, but there's no fixed rule. It depends on the team leaders' thinking.”

Asks Kuldeep to stop appealing after every delivery

Rohit also urged Kuldeep to stop appealing on every ball and to rely on the wicketkeeper's judgment for reviews.

“My one simple advice to Kuldeep is to just bowl quietly and go back to his mark. You can't appeal on every ball. This is basic. I keep saying it, but it still happens often. Even after telling him many times, he appeals at every chance. You have to use your head. Just because it touches the pad, it doesn't mean it's out every time. This isn't gully cricket.

Also read: Can Sanju Samson correct technical flaws before start of T20 World Cup?

“I get he is enthusiastic, but think of the team first. Each team only gets two DRS reviews. If I were the keeper, I could see where the ball pitched, and if it was hitting, I could tell the bowler.

“But from covers or slip, you don't know the angle. You have to listen to what the keeper and bowler say. That's why when there's a review of Kuldeep's bowling, I don't look at him, I look at the keeper to decide.”

The T20 World Cup will take place between February 7 and March 8.

(With agency inputs)