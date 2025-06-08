Cricketer Rinku Singh gets engaged to SP MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow

Cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday (June 8) in a grand ceremony graced by a host of prominent political figures.

The engagement, held at a hotel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was attended by top SP leaders, including party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav.

Other notable attendees included senior politicians Rajeev Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, Rajgopal Yadav, and cricketer Bhuvnesh Kumar.

Rinku plays for KKR

Speaking to the media after the event, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad extended his warm wishes to the couple. "I have come to give my wishes to the couple. I hope that they have a happy future," he said.

SP chief Akhilesh said, "I came to attend this family function. Our party's MP and MLA Tufani Saroj's daughter, and the very popular cricket player Rinku Singh are getting engaged today, and I am here to participate in this family event. I congratulated both of them and got a chance to meet their family members."

Rinku, 27, played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played two ODIs and 33 T20Is for India.

Saroj, 26, is a first-time Member of Parliament, having won the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 general elections.