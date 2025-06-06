Bengaluru stampede: #ArrestKohli trends after RCB batter leaves for London

After the sensational IPL win, RCB is feeling the heat.

A tragic stampede near Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which killed 11 people during a felicitation ceremony for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team after their sensational IPL victory, has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The backlash has targeted not only the RCB management but also its star player Virat Kohli. Public anger has grown so intense that the hashtag #ArrestKohli trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, with many users seeking legal action against him.

Kohli slammed for London flight

Some slammed Kohli for flying to London a day soon after the tragedy. “ This is not passion. This is not good,” posted an X user Preet Meena.

Another user dubbed RCB’s maiden IPL championship as a “ fluke trophy” asking “people died” and what Kohli did was to fly off to London “like nothing happened.” She further labelled RCB’s victory as a “trophy soaked in tragedy.”

One fluke trophy. Zero thought.They demanded parades, and the streets turned red — not with celebration, but with blood.People died.And Kohli? Off to London like nothing happened.This isn’t a win. It’s a stain.A trophy soaked in tragedy. 🩸🏆 #ArrestKohli #ShameonRCB pic.twitter.com/ftzYFKcIRB — DivineDiva ❤️ (@potus021) June 5, 2025

Another user alleged it was Kohli who “demanded” a victory parade to “flex his trophy and fanbase.”

Tears during victory mocked

Pointing out that Kohli was in tears when RCB won the IPL, another user asked “Where were his tears when his fan died.”

Another user said: ''Virat Kohli, you have lost all the respect from our hearts. Just bcz of his decision to leave early for London cost loyal fans their lives.” (sic)

Another user expressed outrage stating that there was no compensation from Kohli for the victims of the stampede adding that he did not even bother to meet the families of the victims.

Some defend Kohli

However, a section of netizens also came to Kohli’s defence. One user, Mahesh Singh Jaat said when Kohli scored centuries, everyone was proud of him but now why was he being blamed for “crowd mismanagement” “ #ArrestKohli Stop this Nonsense. WE LOVE YOU,” he added.

Defending Kohli another user said that the former RCB skipper left the venue after the event was over. “ Stop this hate drama. #ArrestKohli-for what? Breathing?”

They chanted his name when he scored centuries. Now they blame him for crowd mismanagement?Be real. Virat Kohli left AFTER the event was done. Stop this hate drama. SHAME ON RCB? Really? 🙄 #ArrestKohli — for what? Breathing? pic.twitter.com/lf2Ue8qAXl — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, four officials of the RCB and the event management firm, DNA Entertainment Private Limited, were arrested on Friday (June 6) in the wake of an FIR lodged against RCB, DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).



