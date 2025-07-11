RCB stampede case: Judicial probe report blames KSCA, RCB

A report by the Judicial Commission, headed by Justice Michael D’Cunha, has blamed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL team and Karnataka State Cricket Association for the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, sources said.

The one-member commission led by Justice D’Cunha, which completed the investigation, submitted its report to the state government on Friday (July 11).

RCB's hasty decision

The report states that RCB’s hasty decision and KSCA’s negligence near the stadium were key causes of the stampede. Additionally, it was found that the police failed to monitor the situation adequately, contributing to the tragedy.

Justice D’Cunha personally submitted the sealed investigation report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Following the June 4 stampede incident, the state government had ordered a judicial inquiry, directing that the investigation be completed within a month.

RCB's maiden IPL title win

The Commission had called for public opinions and statements about the event and questioned officials from various state departments and event organisers before submitting the final report.

On June 3, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad to win their maiden IPL trophy, ending an 18-year wait.

After the win, RCB had announced a ‘Victory Parade’ in Bengaluru the next day.