Most valuable IPL teams: RCB replaces CSK as No.1; IPL valued at $18.5 bn

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have replaced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the most valuable Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise with a staggering brand value of $269 million, according to the 2025 IPL Brand Valuation Study by Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank.

Last month, on June 3, RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final. The victory ended their 18-year wait.

IPL's value rises

According to the report, the value of the IPL as a business has risen to $18.5 billion, up by 12.9 per cent. The stand-alone brand value of the IPL has increased by 13.8 per cent to $3.9 billion over the past year.

As an indicator of the IPL’s growing appeal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s sale of four associate-sponsor slots — My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT — generated Rs 1,485 crore, a 25 per cent increase over the previous cycle, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group extended its title sponsorship commitment through 2028 in a lucrative five-year deal worth $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore).

In a significant shift in IPL franchise valuations, first-time winners RCB have taken the top spot with a brand value of $269 million, up from $227 million a year ago. Mumbai Indians climbed to second place (from fourth last year) with a valuation of $242 million ($204 million in 2024).

CSK slips to 3rd

Meanwhile, CSK slipped to third with a brand value of $235 million, up only marginally from last year ($231 million), following a disappointing season. PBKS recorded the highest year-on-year growth, registering a 39.6 per cent increase in brand value over 2024, followed closely by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which saw a rise of more than 34 per cent, the report said.

“The IPL continues to set benchmarks in sports business. Franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors,” commented Harsh Talikoti, Director, Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.

“The league’s ability to attract global investors and sponsors reflects its status as a premier sports property with enduring appeal. In summary, the IPL represents a high-yield multi-asset class with diversified risks and a catalyst for cricket’s global transformation. By blending sport, entertainment, and commerce, it has redefined how cricket is consumed and commercialised,” Talikoti added.

The 10 IPL franchises and their brand values

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – $269 million

2. Mumbai Indians (MI) – $242 million

3. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – $235 million

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – $227 million

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – $154 million

6. Delhi Capitals (DC) – $152 million

7. Rajasthan Royals (RR) – $146 million

8. Gujarat Titans (GT) – $142 million

9. Punjab Kings (PBKS) – $141 million

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – $122 million