Maharaja Trophy T20 full schedule: Tourney shifted to Mysuru; no entry for fans

The fourth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 was on Thursday (August 7) shifted to Mysuru from Bengaluru, and will be held as a closed-door event.

The tournament was scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from August 11 to 28, but the failure to obtain a clearance certificate from the Bengaluru city police forced the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to shift the matches to the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru.

RCB stampede case probe

There will not be any change in the original schedule.

The police did not issue the clearance certificate because of the ongoing probe into the June 4 stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 fans dead and scores of others injured during the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

It may be recalled that the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka government, had last week deemed the Chinnaswamy Stadium "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering".

The six franchises in Maharaja Trophy are defending champions Mysore Warriors, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Lions and Mangaluru Dragons, who will battle for supremacy featuring top Karnataka talent including Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal and Manish Pandey.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 (English and Kannada) and streamed on FanCode.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Match Schedule

11 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3:15 pm; Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors – 7:15 pm

12 August – Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:15 pm; Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:15 pm

13 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers – 3:15 pm; Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:15 pm

14 August – Mysore Warriors vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3:15 pm; Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters – 7:15 pm

15 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3:15 pm; Hubli Tigers vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7:15 pm

16 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3:15 pm; Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers – 7:15 pm

17 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3:15 pm; Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:15 pm

18 August – Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3:15 pm; Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers – 7:15 pm

19 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:15 pm; Mangaluru Dragons vs Hubli Tigers – 7:15 pm

20 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors – 3:15 pm; Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters – 7:15 pm

21 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Mysore Warriors – 3:15 pm; Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:15 pm

22 August – Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3:15 pm; Shivamogga Lions vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7:15 pm

23 August – Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors – 3:15 pm; Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:15 pm

24 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3:15 pm; Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors – 7:15 pm

25 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers – 3:15 pm; Mangaluru Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:15 pm

26 August – Qualifier I – 3:15 pm; Eliminator – 7:15 pm

27 August – Qualifier II – 7:15 pm

28 August – Final – 7:15 pm