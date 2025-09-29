PM Modi's Operation Sindoor post for India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night (September 28) likened the India versus Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025 to Operation Sindoor, and said the outcome remained the same and India won.

He said on X, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

India had named its military operation "Operation Sindoor" following the Pahalgam terror attack, as it targeted terrorists based in Pakistan and then engaged in a conflict with the Pakistani military.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), India edged Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller. Kuldeep Yadav (4 wickets) and Tilak Varma (69 not out) were the heroes for India.

Chasing 147, India recovered from early blows to chase down the target with two balls to spare. Rinku Singh, playing his first game of the tournament, faced only one ball, and dispatched that to the boundary off Haris Rauf to seal the victory when India needed 10 off the final over.

This was India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup trophy. Throughout the tournament this year, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side was undefeated.

