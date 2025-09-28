    • The Federal
    So far, India have been unbeaten in this year’s tournament. File photo: AP/PTI

    India vs Pakistan final: India win toss, opt to bowl; Hardik ruled out

    For the first time in the history of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are facing in the summit clash

    28 Sept 2025 6:48 PM IST  (Updated:2025-09-28 14:31:54)

    It is India versus Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 tournament today in Dubai.

    For the first time in the history of Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are facing in the summit clash. This is the 17th edition, and the tournament is 41 years old.

    Also read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final: Live TV, streaming info, past winners and more

    India start as overwhelming favourites today to claim their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

    So far, India have been unbeaten in this year’s tournament.

    The Squads

    India: Surya Kumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

    Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

    Follow live updates of India vs Pakistan final here.

    Live Updates

    2025-09-28 13:18:42
    • 28 Sept 2025 8:01 PM IST

      Play gets underway

      Shivam Dube is the bowler for India. First time he has taken the new ball. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman are the openers.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:45 PM IST

      Pitch report

      It looks like a flat pitch. Simoun Doull says 170-180 will be a good score. Ravi Shastri reckons 170 in the final will be like 180-190 in the league game.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:38 PM IST

      2 commentators at toss

      Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis were at the toss. Shastri spoke to Suryakumar and Waqar with Salman. Usually, it is Shastri alone who conducts the toss.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:36 PM IST

      No handshake between captains

      As it has been throughout the tournament between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, no handshke between them at the toss.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:35 PM IST

      Playing XIs

      India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

      Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:33 PM IST

      Hardik Pandya ruled out

      India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a niggle and is out of the final, informs Suryakumar at the toss.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:31 PM IST

      INDIA WIN TOSS

      India captain Suryakumar Kumar wins toss, opts to bowl in Dubai.

    • 28 Sept 2025 7:26 PM IST

      Will Hardik Pandya play?

      Here is what Hardik Pandya's childhood coach said.



    • 28 Sept 2025 6:53 PM IST

      How Pakistan reached final

      League phase (Group A)

      Game 1: Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs

      Game 2: Pakistan lost to India by 7 wickets

      Game 3: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs

      Super Four

      Game 4: Pakistan lost to India by 6 wickets

      Game 5: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

      Game 6: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs

    • 28 Sept 2025 6:52 PM IST

      How India reached final

      League phase (Group A)

      Game 1: India beat UAE by 9 wickets

      Game 2: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

      Game 3: India beat Oman by 21 runs

      Super Four

      Game 4: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

      Game 5: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs

      Game 6: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over after match was tied

