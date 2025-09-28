India vs Pakistan final: India win toss, opt to bowl; Hardik ruled out
For the first time in the history of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are facing in the summit clash
It is India versus Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 tournament today in Dubai.
For the first time in the history of Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are facing in the summit clash. This is the 17th edition, and the tournament is 41 years old.
Also read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final: Live TV, streaming info, past winners and more
India start as overwhelming favourites today to claim their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.
So far, India have been unbeaten in this year’s tournament.
The Squads
India: Surya Kumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
Follow live updates of India vs Pakistan final here.
Live Updates
- 28 Sept 2025 8:01 PM IST
Play gets underway
Shivam Dube is the bowler for India. First time he has taken the new ball. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman are the openers.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:45 PM IST
Pitch report
It looks like a flat pitch. Simoun Doull says 170-180 will be a good score. Ravi Shastri reckons 170 in the final will be like 180-190 in the league game.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:38 PM IST
2 commentators at toss
Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis were at the toss. Shastri spoke to Suryakumar and Waqar with Salman. Usually, it is Shastri alone who conducts the toss.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:36 PM IST
No handshake between captains
As it has been throughout the tournament between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, no handshke between them at the toss.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:35 PM IST
Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:33 PM IST
Hardik Pandya ruled out
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a niggle and is out of the final, informs Suryakumar at the toss.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:31 PM IST
INDIA WIN TOSS
India captain Suryakumar Kumar wins toss, opts to bowl in Dubai.
- 28 Sept 2025 7:26 PM IST
Will Hardik Pandya play?
Here is what Hardik Pandya's childhood coach said.
- 28 Sept 2025 6:53 PM IST
How Pakistan reached final
League phase (Group A)
Game 1: Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs
Game 2: Pakistan lost to India by 7 wickets
Game 3: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs
Super Four
Game 4: Pakistan lost to India by 6 wickets
Game 5: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Game 6: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs
- 28 Sept 2025 6:52 PM IST
How India reached final
League phase (Group A)
Game 1: India beat UAE by 9 wickets
Game 2: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Game 3: India beat Oman by 21 runs
Super Four
Game 4: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Game 5: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs
Game 6: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over after match was tied