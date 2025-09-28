India vs Pakistan final: India win toss, opt to bowl; Hardik ruled out

It is India versus Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 tournament today in Dubai.

For the first time in the history of Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are facing in the summit clash. This is the 17th edition, and the tournament is 41 years old.

India start as overwhelming favourites today to claim their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

So far, India have been unbeaten in this year’s tournament.

The Squads

India: Surya Kumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Follow live updates of India vs Pakistan final here.