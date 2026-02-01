Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup game with India

Pakistan has announced it will boycott its match against India at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In a post on Pakistan's official X account, the government said it had granted clearance for the national team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament.

However, it added that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on February 15, 2026, against India.”

No reason was given for the decision.



