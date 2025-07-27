Opposition slams India-Pak clash in Asia Cup: ‘Stop profit over blood’

One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, India versus Pakistan, has found itself at the centre of a controversy yet again ahead of their high-voltage clash in the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 14.

Scheduled less than five months after the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, when more than 20 Indian tourists were killed, the match has earned the wrath of the Opposition who have slammed the idea of India locking horns with Pakistan in cricket after the Pahalgam incident.

Opposition leaders have asked how India could play with their arch rivals when the terrorists involved in the Kashmir massacre remain on the loose. They have also lashed out at what they called a “rush to earn blood money” and said sports diplomacy must take a backseat in the current reality.

Opposition leaders unhappy

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized “profit” over “blood of the forces” and said Indians would be against any cricket engagement with Pakistan, be it in the country or abroad.

“Dear BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), remember all of us Indians will protest any engagement with Pakistan on the cricket ground whichever country you move this to. Stop your profit over the blood of Indians and Armed Forces. On one hand, India’s CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) has said Operation Sindoor is ongoing and on the other hand, you’ll rush to earn your blood money,” she said in a post on X.

The parliamentarian also tagged Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, asking how it was okay.

India launched an air strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in a four-day air skirmishes between the two countries before a ceasefire was agreed to.

All through, India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and taken a stern stand saying terror and talks could not go together.

From the Congress, Sukhdeo Bhagat, a Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand, expressed dissent over the Asia Cup fixture. According to him, sports would not play an important role in the current situation.

“Many people say that sports should be kept separate from politics or everything else, but patriotism and national sentiments of the entire country are hurt due to the acts of Pakistan. We should take further steps only after taking strong action against them,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former captain Azharuddin speaks

Mohammed Azharuddin, a former India captain who led the country for most part of the 1990s and against Pakistan on numerous occasions, also spoke against cricketing ties with the arch rivals. According to him, India should not play international games with Pakistan at all if it is opting out of bilateral series.

The former Congress MP, however, left it for the government and the BCCI to take the final call.

While India and Pakistan’s sour political relations have impacted their bilateral cricket ties, they still played in multilateral tournaments and at neutral venues. But after the Pahalgam attack, it seems even that could come to a halt.

Recently, an India-Pakistan game in the World Championship of Legends, scheduled in England, was called off after several former India players decided against playing Pakistan, citing the Pahalgam attack. They included the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan.

The schedule for Asia Cup 2025 was released by the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday (July 26), the day India commemorates its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.

Chaturvedi brought up that issue as well, saying in another X post, “On the day of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the day when we commemorate the valour of the Indian Army and remember the brave hearts who gave up their life to protect our nation against Pakistan, on the same day BCCI gets the Pakistan Interior Minister, Chairman PCB to confirm the Asia Cup tournament which includes India-Pak matches in UAE. Shameful.”





While India are the defending champions and designated hosts of the upcoming edition of Asia Cup, the games will be held at a neutral venue. Eight countries will participate in the tournament which kicks off on September 9. India and Pakistan could meet on more than one occasion in the tournament since both are favoured to make the Super Four stage and might even meet in the final. Oman and the UAE are the other two teams in Group A besides India and Pakistan.

Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The final is set to be held on September 28.

In 2023, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup but India refused to travel there and played their games in Sri Lanka, including the final.