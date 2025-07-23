India extends airspace ban on Pakistani planes till August 24

India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes by another month till August 24.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace to aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines and operators.

This restriction, which includes military flights, came into effect from April 30.

Airspace ban

The ban is part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended till 23rd August 2025," minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said.

This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols, the minister said in a post on X late on Tuesday (July 22).

Ban extended again

Initially, the ban was to end on May 24 and the same was extended first till June 24 and then till July 24.

The fresh NOTAM is applicable till 2359 hours (UTC) on August 23, which means till 0530 hours (IST) on August 24.

India's move follows Pakistan’s decision to extend the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft and airlines by a month.

Fallout continues

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also extended by one month the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till August 24.

On April 24, Pakistan banned its airspace for India until May 24, after the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

The airspace curb was extended till June 24, then till July 24 and again, by another month.

