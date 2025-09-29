Asia Cup: Pakistan slams Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ remark after India's win

Mohsin Naqvi, chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is in the middle of a major controversy after he walked away with the Asia Cup trophy when India declined to receive it from him.

Amid the rising chatter, Naqvi hit back at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark describing India’s victory as "Operation Sindoor on the games field."

PM Modi praises Team India

After India’s thrilling five-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium, Prime Minister Modi praised the team for their unbeaten run in the eight-nation tournament.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," he wrote on X. The reference struck a raw nerve in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killed 26 civilians. India retaliated by launching a military operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Naqvi slams Modi's remark

Angered by Modi’s war analogy, Naqvi accused India of undermining the spirit of cricket.

"If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Dragging war into sports only exposes your desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game," he posted in response.

Naqvi was slated to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian cricket team, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led team refused to accept the trophy from him. In an unusual move, Naqvi left the ground with the silverware and reportedly carried the trophy with him to his hotel room.

Tense standoff

India, however, brushed off the episode and celebrated their Asia Cup 2025 win with gusto. Players posed with imaginary trophies in hand, apparently mocking Naqvi.

The tournament was marked by tense exchanges. Indian players avoided shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and Suryakumar skipped the customary captain’s photoshoot ahead of the final.

Earlier in the group stage, Suryakumar had dedicated India’s victory to the Armed Forces. After the final, he announced that his match fees from the tournament would be donated to the Indian Army.