Indian players mock Mohsin Naqvi with images of fake trophy after Asia Cup row

Indian cricket stars Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya took a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi after he left the venue with the Asia Cup trophy on Sunday (September 28).

The players added trophy emojis to their celebratory pictures on social media, mocking Naqvi for whisking away the silverware after India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in a thriller at Dubai.

Also Read: High drama at Asia Cup: Naqvi takes trophy, BCCI to gun for his ouster

India team mocks Mohsin Naqvi

The Indian cricket team chose not to accept the trophy and winners' medals from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government, during the post-match presentation.

The presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy with him.

So the Indian team celebrated their victory on an empty stage after the dignitaries left, without the traditional symbols of triumph.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later revealed that Naqvi "ran away" with the Asia Cup trophy to his hotel room after the team declined to receive it from him.

“When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered, not the picture of a trophy,” Suryakumar remarked.

Also Read: Denied Asia Cup trophy, Suryakumar Yadav finds pride in his teammates

Photoshopped trophies

Despite the controversy over the presentation, the Indian players celebrated in full spirit after the final. A clip of Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates lifting an "imaginary" trophy quickly went viral.

Hardik Pandya, who missed the final due to a niggle, joined the fun by recreating his T20 World Cup 2024 celebration, this time adding a photoshopped trophy to his post.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Shubman Gill shared a lighthearted picture with close friend and opening partner Abhishek Sharma, cheekily placing a virtual trophy between them.

Also Read: BCCI to protest trophy row, awards Rs 21 crore to unbeaten Team India

Victory without trophy

The Indian skipper also expressed his disappointment, noting that it was the first time in his career that a winning side had been denied the chance to lift the trophy.

"This is something I have never seen in all my years of playing and following cricket. A champion team was denied a trophy, and it was a hard-earned one. It was not easy. We played two strong games on back-to-back days. I felt we truly deserved it. I do not want to say much more," Suryakumar told reporters.

India had requested the ACC to have the Emirates Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni present the trophy to the Indian team, but Naqvi rejected the proposal. Instead, he instructed the ACC staff to take back the medals and trophy.

Saikia said India will lodge a formal protest against Naqvi’s actions at the upcoming ICC conference in November.