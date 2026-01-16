Tiwary slams BCCI for removing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain, hints at Gambhir influence

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has expressed disappointment over the BCCI’s decision to remove Rohit Sharma as ODI captain, suggesting the move may have been influenced by head coach Gautam Gambhir. He also claimed that Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee, could have been swayed into replacing Rohit with Shubman Gill.

Decision 'unfair' to Rohit

“I don’t know what the main cause is. But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he is a strong personality and a decision-maker who will not step back from taking such calls. Whether he was influenced by someone to fire the gun from his shoulder is something we need to examine. A lot happens behind the scenes,” Tiwary told Sports Today.

He added that while the decision was formally taken by the selection committee, it may have been influenced by the coach, whom he held responsible. He described it as “unfair” to remove a captain of Rohit Sharma’s calibre, especially in light of his recent achievements.



'Lost interest in ODIs'

He further said the decision had dampened his interest in watching Indian cricket. “If I have to be brutally honest with you, I have lost interest in watching the ODI games. The things that have panned out of late, when the T20 World Cup-winning captain and the Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed from the captaincy, and the responsibility is given to the new guy, which I felt was not required,” he said.

Tiwary also claimed that Jay Shah, who is now the chairman of the ICC, should have intervened to prevent the move. “I had said at that time as well that the BCCI top brass then—Jay Shah, I think, went on to the ICC—but yes, the decision-makers should have intervened and ensured that this decision did not happen,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Leadership transition plan

India’s decision to move on from Rohit Sharma as ODI captain comes midway through the four-year World Cup cycle, despite his strong record that included a T20 World Cup win in 2024 and an unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. The selection panel, backed by the team management and BCCI, has taken a long-term view ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, giving Shubman Gill nearly two years to settle into leadership.

At 38, Rohit would be close to 40 by the next World Cup, though both he and Virat Kohli have silenced retirement speculation with strong performances. Kohli has reclaimed the ICC ODI No. 1 ranking, while Rohit has also continued to deliver consistent results.