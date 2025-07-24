Maharaja Trophy 2025 full schedule, live TV, streaming information

Gulbarga Mystics will take on Mangaluru Dragons in the opening match of the fourth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, scheduled to commence on August 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The schedule for the much-awaited T20 franchise league was announced on Wednesday (July 23).

34 matches in 2 weeks

The second clash of the opening day will feature reigning champions Mysore Warriors against the Bengaluru Blasters in a repeat of the previous edition’s final.

Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers will open their campaign against the Shivamogga Lions on 12 August.

All 34 matches of the two-week tournament will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans can look forward to double-header action throughout the league phase, promising high-octane entertainment every day.

The playoffs will begin on August 26, with Qualifier I and the Eliminator scheduled for the same day. Qualifier II will be played on August 27, followed by the final on August 28.

Six franchises

Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 3.15 pm, while evening fixtures will start at 7.15 pm.

The six franchises boast several star players, including Karun Nair and Manish Pandey (Mysore Warriors), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar (Hubli Tigers), Shreyas Gopal (Mangaluru Dragons), Vyshak Vijaykumar (Gulbarga Mystics), and Vasuki Koushik and Vidwath Kaverappa (Shivamogga Lions).

Maharaja Trophy matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 English and Star Sports 1 Kannada, and live streaming is on FanCode.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 match schedule

11 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3:15 pm; Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors – 7:15 pm

12 August – Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:15 pm; Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:15 pm

13 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers – 3:15 pm; Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:15 pm

14 August – Mysore Warriors vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3:15 pm; Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters – 7:15 pm

15 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3:15 pm; Hubli Tigers vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7:15 pm

16 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3:15 pm; Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers – 7:15 pm

17 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3:15 pm; Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:15 pm

18 August – Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3:15 pm; Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers – 7:15 pm

19 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:15 pm; Mangaluru Dragons vs Hubli Tigers – 7:15 pm

20 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors – 3:15 pm; Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters – 7:15 pm

21 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Mysore Warriors – 3:15 pm; Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:15 pm

22 August – Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3:15 pm; Shivamogga Lions vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7:15 pm

23 August – Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors – 3:15 pm; Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:15 pm

24 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3:15 pm; Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors – 7:15 pm

25 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers – 3:15 pm; Mangaluru Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:15 pm

26 August – Qualifier I – 3:15 pm; Eliminator – 7:15 pm

27 August – Qualifier II – 7:15 pm

28 August – Final – 7:15 pm

