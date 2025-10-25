Australian woman cricketer molested in Indore, accused arrested

An Australian women's cricketer, who was in Indore to take part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, was allegedly molested by a motorcycle-borne man. At the same time, she was on her way to a cafe along with one of her teammates, police said on Saturday (October 25).

Victim stalked, molested

According to the investigators, the accused, identified as Akil Khan, was arrested on Friday, a day after the incident took place on Thursday morning.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

After stalking the two cricketers for a while, Khan touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she said.

Reaches out to team security officer

The two women cricketers then contacted the team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

Upon being informed about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

What police said

Mishra stated that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, which led to the accused's arrest.

"The Security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqueel is a resident of Azadnagar. He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 am on 23rd October, when members of the women's Australian Cricket Team were walking towards a cafe from their hotel. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols, " said Additional DCP Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya, as quoted by ANI.

According to a NDTV report, Simmons lodged a complaint at the MIG police station on Thursday evening, following which the accused was arrested. The report further stated that the Australian women’s team were staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," said Mishra.

(With agency inputs)