How Kerala scripted history to reach their maiden Ranji Trophy final

"Oh, ente mone...!" (Oh... my boy!) It was the voice of Kerala captain Sachin Baby after completing the catch of Arzan Nagwaswalla. "Out alle...?" (Isn't it out?) – the stump mic captured Mohammed Azharuddeen's voice from behind the stumps.

Salman Nizar, who had been struck on the helmet, was getting back on his feet in sheer ecstasy as Gujarat's No. 11 began his dejected walk back to the pavilion. The Kerala players knew exactly what they had accomplished at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a moment that will be etched in the annals of cricket history, Kerala's cricket team made it to the Ranji Trophy final for the first time ever. The journey to this prestigious stage was not just a testament to their skill and determination but also a celebration of individual brilliance and teamwork.

The semi-final, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad, was the culmination of a remarkable season that showcased the potential of Kerala cricket. The game against Gujarat ended in a draw on the fifth and final day on Friday (February 21) and Kerala progressed to the title clash to be played from February 26, by virtue of their narrow 2-run first innings lead.

Azharuddeen's outstanding knock of 177 not out

As the players took to the field for the semi-final against hosts Gujarat, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation. Kerala faced a formidable opponent, and every player knew that they had to bring their A-game.

The match began with Kerala batting first, and they set a competitive total of 457, thanks in large part to their star batsman Azharuddeen (177 not out). His explosive style and ability to score quickly kept the scoreboard ticking, while his partner Nizar (52) provided stability at the other end. Skipper Baby (69) also contributed with a half-century.

Azharuddeen's aggressive batting was complemented by Nizar's calm demeanour, allowing Kerala to post a challenging score. The duo's partnership was crucial, as they navigated through pressure situations and built momentum for their team. Their combined efforts laid a solid foundation for what would become a thrilling contest. Azharuddeen made headlines with an outstanding 177 not out, showcasing his ability to anchor innings while also accelerating when needed.

Nizar, on the other hand, had been a consistent performer throughout the tournament. His century in the quarterfinal against Jammu & Kashmir was a defining moment for Kerala, as it helped them secure a narrow victory and advance to the semi-finals. Nizar's ability to perform under pressure was evident as he played crucial innings at key moments, proving himself as one of Kerala’s most reliable batsmen.

Quarterfinal success by 1 run lead

The quarterfinal against Jammu & Kashmir was a rollercoaster ride filled with tension and excitement. After a closely contested first innings where Jammu & Kashmir scored 280 runs and Kerala managed to edge past them with 281, it became clear that every run mattered. Nizar’s unbeaten 112 in that match was instrumental in securing a slender lead for Kerala.

As they entered the final day of that match, Kerala found themselves in a precarious position at 180 for 6. However, Nizar and Azharuddeen formed an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 115 runs, allowing Kerala to reach 295 for six by the end of their second innings drawing the match. Their resilience under pressure not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also set the tone for their eventual success.

How ICC's rule change helped Kerala

Another factor that played a significant role in Kerala's journey was the recent rule change by the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding helmet catches.

A thriller in the semi-final! With just 1 wicket in hand, we edge ahead with a 2-run lead in the first innings! 🔥Courtesy: BCCI#RanjiTrophy #keralacricket #kca pic.twitter.com/H0wP6d3tGh — KCA (@KCAcricket) February 21, 2025

The final wicket of Gujarat’s first innings fell in the most incredible manner when Nagwaswalla's hard pull shot ricocheted off Nizar’s helmet and was caught by captain Sachin Baby, completing an astonishing dismissal. This was only possible due to the 2017 ICC rule change, which allows a catch to be deemed valid even if the ball first strikes a fielder’s helmet.

The amendment, introduced as part of broader safety measures following Phillip Hughes’ tragic death, worked in Kerala’s favour, giving them a crucial breakthrough at a key moment in the match.

Kerala to face Vidarbha or Mumbai

When Kerala step onto the field for their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, against Vidarbha, who beat Mumbai by 80 runs in the other semi-final, they will carry with them not just their skills but also the hopes and dreams of cricket fans across the state. Their journey had been marked by moments of individual brilliance and collective effort – a narrative woven with determination and resilience.

Kerala's remarkable journey to the Ranji Trophy final was made even more noteworthy by the fact that they achieved this feat without the contributions of their star player, Sanju Samson. Samson's absence was due to a finger injury sustained during the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai. He was hit on the finger by a delivery from Jofra Archer and subsequently underwent surgery, sidelining him for about a month.

Kerala’s historic journey to the Ranji Trophy final is more than just a story of cricket; it is an inspiring tale of perseverance, teamwork, and ambition. As they look forward to future seasons, this achievement will serve as a foundation upon which they can build further successes in Indian cricket. Their remarkable performances have not only brought pride to their state but have also inspired countless young cricketers dreaming of making their mark on this grand stage.