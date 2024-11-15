Watch: Anshul Kamboj takes all 10 wickets in an innings, creates history in Ranji Trophy

Haryana paceman Anshul Kamboj on Friday (November 15) created history by taking all 10 wickets in an innings, during a Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Kerala in Rohtak.

Kamboj finished with figures of 10/49 (30.1-9-49-10) to become only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. The other two were Bengal’s Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78) of Rajasthan.

Overall, he is the sixth Indian bowler to achieve the feat in first-class cricket, joining an elite company that includes former India captain Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty.

On the second day of the game, Kamboj had taken eight wickets, and on Friday, he grabbed the remaining two scalps. The 23-year-old dismissed Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger as Kerala were all out for 291 in 116.1 overs.

List of Indian bowlers with a 10-wicket haul in a innings in First-Class cricket

10/20 – Premangshu Chatterjee – Bengal vs Assam (1956-57) - Ranji Trophy

10/46 – Debasis Mohanty – East Zone vs South Zone (2000-01) – Duleep Trophy

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana vs Kerala (2024-25)

10-74 - Anil Kumble – India vs Pakistan (1999) – Test match

10/78 – Pradeep Sundaram – Rajasthan vs Vidarbha (1985-86) – Ranji Trophy

10/78 – Subhash Gupte – Bombay vs Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55)