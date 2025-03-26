RR vs KKR: De Kock powers Kolkata to easy win; 2nd defeat for Rajasthan

Quinton de Kock smashed a 61-ball 97 not out to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2025 game in Guwahati on Wednesday night (March 26).

This was KKR's first win of the season after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their opening game. RR slumped to their second successive loss. Earlier, they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Also read: SRH vs LSG match preview

Opting to bowl, KKR’s disciplined bowling attack, led by their spin duo Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) and Moeen Ali (2/23), restricted RR to a below-par 151/9.

Challenging pitch

In response, De Kock remained 97 not out from 61 balls, his knock laced with eight fours and six sixes, as KKR comfortably chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

Despite the challenging nature of the surface at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, De Kock displayed controlled aggression, timing the ball beautifully while ensuring KKR’s chase remained on track.

The chase was never in trouble, with the required run rate hovering around a run-a-ball.

Also read: IPL 2025 full schedule

KKR lost Moeen Ali (5) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (18) early, but De Kock held one end firm, finding an able partner in young Angkrish Raghuvanshi 22 (17 balls).

The duo stitched together an unbroken 83-run partnership that came off just 44 balls, sealing the first win of the season for the defending champions.

De Kock's fifty in 35 balls

The Proteas keeper-batter was at his fluent best, preferring groundstrokes over aerial risks, yet still finding boundaries with ease.

He took calculated risks, fully aware of the modest target.

He took the attack to Jofra Archer, smashing him for a four and a six in the same over.

He brought up his half-century in just 35 balls, swiping Wanindu Hasaranga for a towering six over wide long-on -- his third of the innings.

The Royals may have overplayed their spin options, allowing KKR’s batters to settle into a rhythm.

Hasaranga, who had dismissed De Kock twice in the past, was dominated in this matchup.

A more aggressive approach -- bringing in Jofra Archer during the middle overs -- could have added pressure, but English speedster was brought in as late as 18th over with KKR needing just 17 runs from 18 balls.

It was just a formality as De Kock welcomed him with a boundary before launching him for two sixes to wrap it up in a canter.

Chakravarthy shines

Earlier, Chakravarthy and Ali dismantled the Royals' middle order, picking up two wickets each in successive overs right after the powerplay, shifting the momentum in KKR’s favour.

Seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33) was expensive but chipped in with two crucial wickets – regular Royals skipper Sanju Samson (13 off 11) with a yorker in the powerplay before dismissing impact substitute Shubham Dubey (9) cheaply.

Harshit Rana (2/36) was instrumental at the death, breaking Dhruv Jurel’s promising innings of 33 (28) and removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer for just 7, both in the crucial penultimate over.

A quickfire cameo 16 from 7 balls from Jofra Archer ensured that they reached 150-mark but he fell to Spencer Johnson (1/42) in the penultimate ball of their innings.

Royals batting falters

RR had looked set for a big total at 54 for 1, with a well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24) and local lad Riyan Parag (25 off 15) at the crease.

Riyan, leading the Royals for the first time at his home ground, began with intent, smashing Harshit Rana for a six over square leg off just the third ball he faced.

Riyan, who knows the Barsapara pitch like the back of his hand, played the shot of the innings in the next over – a beautifully timed lofted drive off Vaibhav Arora, sending the ball soaring straight down the ground.

Jaiswal, dropped on 19, capped off the powerplay with a six as RR finished the first six overs strongly at 54/1.

However, KKR struck back immediately. Chakravarthy, their mystery spinner, triggered the collapse in the seventh over, dismissing the dangerous-looking Parag with a well-disguised 113kph delivery.





They get off the mark in #TATAIPL 2025 😎✅



A comprehensive show with both bat and ball for the defending champions @KKRiders in Guwahati 💜



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/lGpYvw87IR#RRvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/kFNC5Q4CKh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2025





(With agency inputs)