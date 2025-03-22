Ricky Ponting: ‘Going to create the greatest Punjab Kings team in IPL’

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) new head coach Ricky Ponting is all pumped up as the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) is set to start today (March 22) in Kolkata.

In his latest conversation with meta creators, the Australian World Cup-winning captain looked quite confident of the new squad built in this season’s auction and is backing them to lift the trophy this year.

Ponting eyes IPL trophy

The former Australian skipper had an engaging conversation with various digital creators of the country during the meta-creators event organised at New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh.

Describing ‘winning the IPL trophy’ as the ultimate goal, Ponting shared how the team is utilizing every minute to get better and improve and hence, the opponents must brace themselves well before facing the Kings this season.

“The overall vision for this team is to win the IPL. I told the guys on the very first day when I joined the camp in Dharamshala that we were going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team that's played. That's the journey that we're on and that doesn't happen overnight. You've got to create that,” said Ponting.

Right balance of team

Explaining the winning mindset he is trying to bring to the team, Ponting added, “Winning is really an attitude thing. If we turn up to play, the opposition turns up to play, if they want to beat us, then it feels like they're taking something away and I don't want to let anyone take anything away from me or take anything away from my team.”

Additionally, the new head coach believes that the team has the right balance of young and experienced players, which will be another key factor in ensuring their success in the tournament.

Revealing the youngsters who have already impressed him in practice, Ricky said, “Priyansh Arya, I think is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting. Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far.”

“When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with, is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with,” he added.

Experience of overseas players

He further revealed how he banks on the overseas experienced players to set the right example for youngsters as the latter looks up to them. “I put a lot of the bait on them to ensure that they're setting the right example. Because a lot of the young domestic Indian players look up to the overseas boys and if the overseas boys aren't doing the right thing, then it's easy for the young Indian guys to not do the right thing either. So I empower the overseas guys to be the leaders and lead the way,” he said.

PBKS’ campaign in IPL 2025 will begin on March 25 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After another away game against Lucknow Super Giants, they will be back to their home ground- the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh to play two home games against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.