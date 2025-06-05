Bengaluru stampede: Why RCB tweet on victory parade is under scanner

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), reigning IPL champions, has come under official scrutiny after a post on their official X handle announced a public victory parade just hours before a fatal stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Curiously, the social media message came after the government had clearly stated that there would be no victory parade.

The tragic incident claimed 11 lives and left more than 30 injured, raising questions about the timing of the event's promotion.

Along with RCB, senior officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), who were involved in planning the felicitation event, will also face investigation by the Bengaluru Police and a magisterial inquiry panel set up by the Karnataka government.

FIR lodged

A FIR was lodged on Thursday (June 5) against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station for criminal negligence under sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) of relevant legal provisions.

The social media post from RCB was shared at 3:14 pm on June 4, confirming that a victory parade would take place at 5 pm that day, starting from the Vidhana Soudha and ending at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It further stated that at the end of the victory parade, there would be felicitation of the team inside the stadium. The post also comprised a link to the free passes for the felicitation event stating that it would be “limited entry” and urged fans to abide by the guidelines issued by police.

“RCB Victory Parade: Today at 5 pm IST. ‼ Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on http://shop.royalchallengers.com,” stated the post by RCB.

Also Read: RCB celebration stampede: 'City-centric identity brings a different kind of fanaticism'

Only one communication from RCB

According to multiple media reports, there was only one communication from RCB through KSCA before June 4. A letter was sent on June 3 seeking permission for a felicitation event at the Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased

Police suggested postponing event

But the two simultaneous gatherings- one outside the Vidhana Soudha where the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Governor were scheduled to be present, and the other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium-led to the utter chaos with the Bengaluru Police getting stretched between the venues.

With an estimated 1 lakh people gathering outside the Vidhana Soudha and the crowd swelling up to about 3 lakh outside the stadium, Bengaluru Police had no choice but to redeploy personnel to secure the State Assembly.

With Agency inputs