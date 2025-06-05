RCB celebration stampede: 'City-centric identity brings a different kind of fanaticism'

A celebration meant to mark a historic IPL victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned deadly, as crowd mismanagement led to a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With more than 10 lives lost and political blame games unfolding, The Federal's Abhijit Singh Bhambra spoke to veteran sports journalist Ayaz Memon.

In this wide-ranging conversation, the veteran journalist delves into the causes of the tragedy, the evolution of RCB fandom, the cultural shift in Indian sports viewership, and the growing commercial and emotional weight of the IPL.

What’s your assessment of the crowd tragedy that unfolded at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Could it have been avoided?

In hindsight, yes, certainly it could have been better planned. The anticipation was that 40,000–50,000 people might turn up, but considering the frenzy in Bengaluru, especially among RCB fans globally and particularly in the city, that number should have been expected to be four or five times higher. That alone should have put the authorities on alert.

The frenzy was building 24 hours before the final. There must have been some ground-level intelligence indicating that the turnout would be massive. The decision to scrap the open-air bus parade from the airport to Vidhan Soudha to the stadium was actually smart. But in doing that, perhaps unintentionally, many fans who would have lined the streets ended up crowding the stadium instead, leading to this horrific crush. It was a tragedy, and it should not have happened.

Let’s talk about RCB itself. How do you see the team’s evolution from a franchise to a cultural phenomenon?

It has absolutely become a cultural phenomenon. These franchises are city-centric, and over time they develop fervent, no-holds-barred fan allegiance. It's similar to football clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, or Chelsea.

In India, it may seem like this came out of nowhere, but the IPL has been around for 18 years. That's enough time to build this kind of following. RCB had reached the final three times before and lost. They had one of the most influential players of this generation —Virat Kohli — leading them. That has magnified the expectations and emotional investment of fans.

The final was between Punjab and RCB. While RCB belongs to a city, Punjab represents a state, not even specifically Chandigarh. That city-specific identity brings a different kind of fanaticism, which was visible right from the start of the 2025 season.

With such massive street celebrations after the win, do you see parallels between this and football club culture in Europe or Latin America?

Yes, I do. And if anything, it might grow even bigger in India due to our population. European cities are smaller, but they've seen their fair share of fan frenzy. We've seen it when Italy plays England in football, or when France wins a major title.

In India, we saw something similar when the T20 World Cup-winning team arrived in Mumbai last year. The streets were packed from the airport to Wankhede Stadium. This culture is still new here, but it’s expanding rapidly. The lesson from this tragedy is clear—administrations must be better prepared. Emotional outpourings can quickly become uncontrollable if not anticipated. Passionate fandom isn't new, but safety planning must evolve with it.

You mentioned tribalism in fan culture. Can you elaborate on that in the Indian context?

Absolutely. Tribalism is a core element of fan allegiance. People identify with a group—they want their group, or their team, to be better than the others. When their team wins, there's a sense of personal achievement. That's why the outpouring becomes massive.

Even beyond cricket, we’re beginning to see this in football too. Take the ISL—there are already fan clashes in derbies. That’s tribalism at work. Sports fans can be deeply united when it’s national interest, but when it's state or franchise, rivalries emerge. It's a powerful sociological force, and it's growing in Indian sport.

The IPL has massive fanbases—especially RCB, CSK, MI, and to some extent KKR. What does this say about Indian sports fandom?

It speaks volumes about how Indian audiences have evolved. IPL is now the second-largest sports property in the world. It has global attention. If Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket, he gets messages from global icons like Novak Djokovic. That would’ve been unimaginable 20 years ago.

These franchises became magnets for fandom because of key individuals—Dhoni for CSK, Sachin Tendulkar for Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan for KKR. In RCB’s case, Virat Kohli’s loyalty stood out. Despite not winning a title for 18 years, he stayed. So did the franchise. That mutual faith created an extraordinary bond with fans.

Does this growing pan-India support for players like Kohli affect domestic cricket fandom—say, for Karnataka players?

Yes, it does. In professional leagues worldwide, players transcend geography. Michael Jordan was synonymous with Chicago, though he wasn’t born there. Same with LeBron James across East and West Coast teams.

In India, Dhoni is a Ranchi product, but he became the face of Chennai. Sachin had pan-India appeal. These identities build over time through performances, not just birthplace. Domestic players may not attract the same spotlight unless they deliver at that scale. But this can change as India becomes a more deeply sporting nation.

You’ve long advocated for broader sporting support. What more do we need to become a true sporting nation?

We need to open up access to sports for 50% of the population—women. Today, Indian women are excelling in Olympic disciplines more than men. If we want to be a true sporting nation, we must build systems that support all genders equally.

Also, sport builds pride and health. A fan isn’t a player, but by emotionally investing in teams and players, they become part of that journey. Today, fans hate losing to Australia or New Zealand. That emotional connection is real, and it's vital to grow it responsibly.

Is there a risk that IPL franchises might overshadow the national cricket team in the future?

There is definitely a threat. The younger generation—especially those born post-2010—have grown up with IPL as their primary cricket experience. Their emotional investment is often more with franchises than the national team.

But this can be addressed. I was moved when Virat Kohli, after the final, told young cricketers that if they want respect, they should go and play Test cricket. He didn’t glorify IPL, even though he’s one of its biggest stars. That’s leadership.

Still, the IPL has transformed the fan base. Earlier, stadiums were largely male. Today, they’re filled with women and children too. It has democratised cricket viewership. The challenge is balancing this commercial juggernaut with respect for the longer formats.

Is RCB’s identity now inseparable from Virat Kohli?

In the short term, yes. But for the brand to grow sustainably, RCB must keep winning. You can't have another 18-year title drought.

Virat’s peak coincided with the peak of IPL, and that amplified his association with RCB. He didn’t win titles there, but his influence overshadowed everything else. Other teams like CSK, Mumbai, and KKR offer lessons in how to build large, loyal fanbases. It takes smart communication, strong performances, and emotional engagement with fans.

Final thoughts—can IPL survive major economic or emotional shocks?

I think so. IPL is now financially robust, like the Premier League or NFL. They’ve weathered recessions. Unless IPL is grossly mismanaged, it will survive downturns.

This is a cash-rich tournament. Players like Rishabh Pant earn ₹27 crore a season. But beyond salaries, the ecosystem—sponsorship, merchandise, media—is massive. For example, RCB t-shirts sold out within hours after their win.

This is not just sport—it’s a key economic and cultural force. But the tragedy in Bengaluru reminds us that emotion must be matched with planning. Safety must never be an afterthought.

