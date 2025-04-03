RCB surpass CSK, MI to become most followed IPL team on Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now the most followed IPL franchise on Instagram, surging past its rivals to achieve a remarkable 18 million followers, the team said.

“This milestone underscores RCB's unparalleled ability to connect with fans and drive engagement with their unique and quirky content, transforming social media into a powerful engine for commerce and brand growth,” the franchise said in a media release on Wednesday night (April 2) after the team’s loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

RCB's fan loyalty

In November 2023, RCB trailed behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), they added. “However, the team's dynamic content strategy and unwavering fan loyalty have propelled them to the forefront, surpassing CSK's 17.7 million and MI's 16.2 million followers. RCB reached 17 million followers on 23 March and went on to breach the 18 million mark in just 10 days.”

“This meteoric rise reflects RCB's commitment to delivering captivating and interactive experiences that resonate with a global audience. Contributing significantly to this momentum was the team's recent historic victory against CSK on their home ground, a triumph 17 years in the making, which ignited a wave of fan celebration and social media frenzy,” RCB said.

"We really want to be present in our fans’ lives every day, we want to be relevant, we want to be interesting. Our Social Strategy attributes its success to authenticity, and highlighting the team’s personalities and celebrating the philosophy and our incredible fan base is a large part of this success. At the end of the day, we believe our social channels are the entry point and the engagement point that helps us build deeper, meaningful connections with our fan community,” said Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, RCB.

RCB, who have never won the IPL trophy, will continue their quest for their maiden title this year as they face Mumbai Indians (MI) in an away match at Wankhede Stadium on April 7. So far, RCB have won two matches and lost one.