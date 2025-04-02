RCB vs GT: Bengaluru in trouble as Gujarat bowlers dominate

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 match on Wednesday evening (April 2).

This is RCB's first home game of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have won their opening two matches while GT have one win out of two. RCB are currently on top of the table.

RCB unchanged

GT have made one change, bringing in Arshad Khan in place of pace ace Kagiso Rabada, who misses out due to personal reasons. RCB are unchanged.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar.