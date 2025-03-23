Watch: Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping ends Surya's stay; fans hail 43-yr-old 'Thala'

MS Dhoni once again proved why he is still the best behind the wickets with his lightning-quick stumping during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 game in Chennai on Sunday (March 23).

The 43-year-old 'Thala' Dhoni, who plays only the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his retirement from international cricket, showed his class with the big gloves at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni's reaction time

After sending MI to bat, CSK had them in trouble as Rohit Sharma exited for a four-ball duck. Later, the best moment for CSK fans arrived in the 11th over when Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, in his CSK debut, got the wicket of MI captain Suryakumar Yadav (29) thanks to Dhoni's brilliance.

It was a quick stumping that left Suryakumar stunned. After that, social media was flooded with pictures of Dhoni's stumping and fans singing praises of the former CSK captain. Dhoni's reaction time for this stumping was 0.12 seconds, as per the host broadcasters.

Fans can't keep calm

CSK and Dhoni fans hailed the 'uncapped' wicketkeeper, who was retained by the franchise for Rs 4 crore. As per BCCI's rules, players who have not played international cricket for more than five years, are in the 'uncapped' category.

"Young uncapped player MS Dhoni with a lightning-fast stumping: some things never change, pure class behind the wickets! (sic)," an X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

"Fast, Faster, Fastest, MS Dhoni Stumping (sic," said another Dhoni fan.

Another fan said, "We cannot replace Dhoni".

"Wow! Still the quickest behind the stumps. #Dhoni (sic)," posted noted commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle on X.

"Should give this uncapped player a chance for India. Age is just a factor," said a Dhoni fan.

There is speculation that Dhoni may retire from cricket after IPL 2025. But looking at his fitness and alacrity with which he is effecting stumpings fans want him to continue for a few more years.

At the Chepauk stadium, it was all about CSK's spinners as they dominated MI batters. Noor finished with figures of 4/18 in four overs.







