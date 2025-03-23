CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni on cusp of creating history for Chennai Super Kings

All eyes will again be on MS Dhoni as he returns to the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening (March 23) to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch Dhoni back in action as he plays only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) now. The 43-year-old Dhoni is now an “Uncapped” player retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore.

Raina on top of CSK list

As per the BCCI’s rules, cricketers who have not played international cricket for five or more years will be under the “Uncapped” category. Dhoni’s last game for India was in 2019, at the ICC World Cup in England.

With CSK launching their IPL 2025 campaign against MI, Dhoni is on the verge of a massive record for his team. He can surpass former teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni needs just 19 runs to become CSK’s highest run scorer in the IPL. Raina is the leader with 4,687 runs from 176 matches (171 innings). Dhoni is second with 4,669 runs from 234 games (202 innings).

In the CSK’s highest run scorers list, Raina and Dhoni are the only batters to have scored 4,000 runs or more for the franchise, which has won a joint record of five IPL titles.

Most runs in the IPL for CSK (Top 5)

Suresh Raina – 4,687 runs

MS Dhoni – 4,667

Faf du Plessis – 2,721

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 2,380

Ambati Rayudu – 1,932