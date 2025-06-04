Kohli on IPL win: Right up there, but five levels below Test cricket

After ending an 18-year wait to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, Virat Kohli could not hold back his tears. Still, the Test cricket devotee in him didn't lose perspective as he ranked the longest format of the game five notches above the T20 version.

On Tuesday night (June 3), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad to win their maiden trophy.

Having announced his retirement from Test cricket last month, Kohli was ecstatic but said nothing is more satisfying than excelling in the traditional format.

"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket," Kohli told the broadcaster.

For him, the youngsters need to respect Test cricket.

"So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well.

"So if you want to earn respect in World cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it," added Kohli, who has been the biggest promoter of Test cricket over the past 10 years.