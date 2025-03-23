IPL 2025: LSG sign Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to injury, a media advisory from IPL said on Sunday (March 23).

Thakur, an experienced all-rounder, has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of Rs 2 crore. A proven performer across all three formats for India, he brings valuable IPL experience, having played 95 matches for five franchises.

Thakur's Essex stint

Thakur, who scored 505 runs and snapped 35 wickets in nine matches during the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai following foot surgery, had signed with Essex to play county cricket, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

However, the report stated that "Thakur had already alerted Essex that he would take up the offer if any IPL franchise needed a replacement player".

Mohsin's injury

It was also reported that Mohsin had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee at the end of December during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Still, Mohsin had joined the LSG camp, and is currently "doing rehab and will work with the LSG support staff to chalk out his route back".

LSG will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam.