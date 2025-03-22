CSK vs MI, photos: How Dhoni and Co are preparing for big clash in Chennai

It is a Super Sunday for cricket fans as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

On the second day of the IPL 2025, this blockbuster clash will witness a full house. Both CSK and MI are the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League with five titles apiece. And, whenever they play, it gets huge attention. It is no different this time as well.

CSK have been training hard for IPL 2025. All eyes were on MS Dhoni as there is speculation that this year could be his last as an IPL cricketer.

Dhoni is 43 years old now and plays only IPL. He has retired from international cricket, having played his last match for India in 2019 at the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in England.

Since the start of IPL in 2008, Dhoni has featured in all seasons. Apart from CSK, he has played for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) after Chennai were suspended from IPL for two years.

Dhoni has relinquished CSK captaincy and the team is now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. For IPL 2025, CSK retained Dhoni as an ‘uncapped’ player for Rs 4 crore.

As per the rules, cricketers who have not played international cricket for five years or more, are ‘uncapped’.

Here are photos from CSK’s training session ahead of their IPL 2025 game against MI. Images: PTI/CSK