IPL 2025 commentators list: Legends part of line-up; Irfan Pathan left out

As IPL 2025 is set to commence today (March 22) in Kolkata with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, a star-studded commentary team has been announced by the host broadcasters.

Also read: IPL 2025 guide: All you need to know

Star Sports Network and JioHotstar have announced the commentators for world feed, national feed, and regional languages for the IPL 2025 which will be played from March 22 to May 25.

"IPL legends, World Cup winners & expert analyst, this Starcast will bring you every twist, tactic & impossible moment (sic)," Star Sports said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the notable voices that will call the IPL 2025 matches include former India captains Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, ex-England captain Eoin Morgan, former South African captains AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith, and several others. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has been regularly doing TV commentary, is missing.

All IPL 2025 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, and live streaming is on JioHotstar.

Here is the full list of IPL 2025 commentators for Star Sports and JioHotstar

National feed commentators (English and Hindi): Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Mark Boucher, RP Singh, Shane Watson, Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Varun Aaron, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Kaif, Piyush Chawla.

World feed commentators (English): Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Deep Dasgupta, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Aaron Finch, Varun Aaron, Anjum Chopra, W V Raman, Murali Kartik, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Daren Ganga, Katey Martin, Natalie Germanos.

Hangouts feed commentators: Kunal Saluja, Angad Ranyal, Inder Sahani, Shubham Shandilya, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Pawan Kumar.

Kannada commentators: Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Vijay Bharadwaj, Venkatesh Prasad, Srinivas Murthy, Pavan Deshpande, GK Anil Kumar, Akhil Balchandra, Bharat Chipli, Sreenath Aravind, Krishnappa Gowtham, Veda Krishnamurthy, R Vinay Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith.

Tamil commentators: Kris Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathi Balaji, Murali Vijay, Yo Mahesh, Thirush Kamini, Abhinav Mukund, R Sridhar, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Anirudha Srikkanth, KB Arun Karthik, Nanee.

Telugu commentators: Ambati Rayudu, MSK Prasad, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Hanuma Vihari, R Sridhar, Akshath Reddy, Ashish Reddy, Kalyan Kollaram, VJ Shashi.

Punjabi commentators: Sarandeep Singh, Bipul Sharma, Mandeep Singh, RS Sodhi, VRV Singh, Chetan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Sunil Taneja, and Gurjit Singh.

Marathi commentators: Kedar Jadhav, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Pravin Tambe, Salil Ankola, Siddesh Lad, Chaitanya Sant, Prasanna Sant, Nilesh Natu, and Prasad K.

Malayalam commentators: S Sreesanth, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak, Nidheesh M D, Raiphi Gomez, Shiyas Mohammed, Rohan Prem, Aju John Thomas, Sony C, Manu Krishnan, RJ Renu.

Bangla commentators: Debi Saha, Raja Venkat, Sreevats Goswami, Sanjeeb M, Jhulan Goswami, Shiladitya Roy, Subhomoy Das, Gautam B, Saradindu M, Anindya Sengupta.

Haryanvi commentators: M Bisla, RJ KISNA, Sumit Narwal, Ravin Kundu, Sonu Sharma, Vishwaas, Anil Chaudhary, Ashish Hooda.

Gujarati commentators: Manprit Juneja, Aseem Parikh, Rakesh Patel, Akash Trivedi, Bhargav Bhatt, Shailendra Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Atul Bedade.

Bhojpuri commentators: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwary, Sumit Kumar Mishra, Ashutosh Aman, Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Hussain, Satya Prakash, Shivam, Mani Meraj.

IPL 2025 presenters

National feed presenters: Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer, Sahiba Bali, Tanay Tiwari, Swedha Singh Bahal, Nashpreet Singh, Raunak Kapoor, Anant Tyagi, Abhinav Mukund, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Suren Sundaram.

Kannada presenters: Kiran Srinivasa, Madhu Mailankody, Roopesh Shetty, Shashank Suresh, Sumesh Soni.

Tamil presenters: Bhavana Balakrishnan, Sastika Rajendran, Ashwath Mukunthan, Muthu Pradeep, Vishnu Hariharan, Gowtham Dhavamani, Sameena Anwar.

Telugu presenters: M Anand Sri Krishna, Vindhya Medapati, RJ Hemanth, Pratyusha. NC Kaushik.

Kids presenters: Mantra Mugdh, Somansh Dangwal, Vrajesh Hirjee, S Sreesanth.