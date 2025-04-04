Hardik Pandya creates history in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya on Friday (April 4) scripted history with his five-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an IPL 2025 match.

Hardik became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. He is also the joint-second in the list of IPL skippers with the most wickets, along with former RCB leader Anil Kumble.

Hardik's best in T20 cricket

Friday’s performance was also Hardik’s maiden fifer in T20 cricket. His previous best in the format was 4/16 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Hardik returned with superb figures of 5/36, taking the wickets of Markram (53 off 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (12), Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0), putting brakes on LSG's innings after the home team was put in to bat. However, his record showing could not stop LSG from scoring 203/8 in 20 overs.

Captain Hardik's IPL wickets

Hardik has 30 wickets as IPL captain. The leading IPL wicket-taker among skippers is the late Shane Warne, who finished his IPL career with 57 victims. Warne led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to IPL title in the inaugural edition of the T20 league in 2008.

Talking about Hardik’s captaincy, he was Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper and led the team to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, and finished runners-up next season.

For IPL 2024, Hardik returned to MI and was made the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. However, he received severe backlash and was subjected to boos from fans.

Most IPL wickets as a captain

57 wickets – Shane Warne

30 – Hardik Pandya, Anil Kumble

25 – Ravichandran Ashwin

21 – Pat Cummins