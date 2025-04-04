MS Dhoni likely to captain CSK against DC in Chennai

MS Dhoni is likely to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2025 match in Chennai on Saturday (April 5), the team's batting coach Michael Hussey hinted.

Also watch: Fans speak on whether MS Dhoni should retire

CSK's regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to recover from an injury that he sustained during their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). If he fails to be fully fit, then 43-year-old Dhoni is likely to lead the Chennai franchise again.

What Hussey said

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in,” Hussey said on the eve of the match on Friday (April 4), according to a report in Indian Express.

Also read: CSK vs DC match preview

DC are unbeaten in IPL 2025 having won both their matches. CSK have won one and lost two so far.

The prospect of Dhoni leading CSK again has excited the fans. Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy of CSK to Gaikwad.

The Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

The match starts at 3:30 pm.