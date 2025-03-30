Dhoni bats at No. 7, falls in final over as Chennai lose again

After facing flak for batting at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MS Dhoni moved to No. 7 on Sunday (March 30) in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but could not stay till the end and finish the game.

CSK were set a 183-run target by the Royals and they fell short by six runs as Dhoni was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the final over of the match.

Fans cheer Dhoni

After CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sent back by legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhoni walked out to bat with loud cheers from the fans at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati.

When Dhoni joined Ravindra Jadeja in the 16th over, CSK needed 54 off 25 balls. The 43-year-old Dhoni was greeted with a slip and leg-slip and his first delivery from Hasaranga was defended for no run.

With 54 needed off the final four overs, Dhoni had moved to 4 off 6 and his first boundary came off Tushar Deshpande on the first ball off the 19th over when the equation was 39 off 12.

Dhoni falls in final over

The fourth ball of the over was sent straight over the fence near the sightscreen for a six. This shot delighted the fans and raised hopes of a CSK win with Dhoni ready to “finish it off in style” but it was not to be.

Paceman Sandeep was given the ball to bowl the final over with CSK needing 20. The first ball was over Dhoni’s head and called a wide. The next delivery broke CSK fans’ hearts as Dhoni’s heave across the on-side off a low full toss was brilliantly caught at deep mid-wicket by Shimron Hetmyer.

Dhoni was disappointed and so were the fans. He left the ground for an 11-ball 16 with one four and one six. For the rest of the over, Sandeep held his nerve to deliver a win for RR by six runs. And, it was a second successive loss for CSK while the Royals opened their account in IPL 2025.



