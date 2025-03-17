CSK vs MI IPL 2025 tickets: Sale date, prices, website links

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise on Monday (March 17) announced details of the online sale of match tickets for their game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.

CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will launch their IPL 2025 campaign at home in Chennai on March 23 (Sunday) in a blockbuster clash against MI.

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya will not feature in the game as he was handed a one-match suspension due to a slow over-rate penalty last season after the team's final league game.

Both CSK and MI are the most successful teams in the history of IPL. They have won five titles apiece.

This year, there is speculation that MS Dhoni could be playing in his last IPL.

Season after season, CSK vs MI match is eagerly awaited by cricket fans, and it is no different this year too. So, if you want to be at the M A Chidambaram Stadium to witness this high-voltage clash from 7:30 PM onwards, here are all the details on how to buy tickets.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match tickets: How and where to buy?

As per a statement released by CSK, the online sale of tickets for CSK vs MI will start on March 19 (Wednesday) at 10:15 am.

CSK vs MI match ticket prices

Stands: C/D/E Lower - Rs 1,700

I/J/K Upper stands: Rs 2,500

C/D/E Upper stands: Rs 3,500

KMK Terrace: Rs 7,500

Websites to buy CSK vs MI match tickets

chennaisuperkings.com and district.in

IPL 2025 begins on March 22

Meanwhile, IPL 2025 will commence at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 22) as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Both KKR and RCB will have new captains Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar respectively.

IPL 2025 will have 74 matches featuring 10 teams. The final will be played in Kolkata on May 25. This year is the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

CSK and MI squads

CSK Squad (25 players, 7 overseas)

Bought at auction (20): Noor Ahmad (Rs 10 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore), Devon Conway (Rs 6.25 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 4.80 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 4 crore – RTM), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.40 crore), Anshul Kamboj (Rs 3.40 crore), Sam Curran (Rs 2.40 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 2 crore), Deepak Hooda (Rs 1.70 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs 1.50 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.20 crore), Vansh Bedi (Rs 55 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs 30 lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 30 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (Rs 30 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (5): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.

MI Squad (23 players, 8 overseas)

Bought at auction (18): Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore), Will Jacks (Rs 5.25 crore), Naman Dhir (RS 5.25 crore – RTM), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.80 crore), Mitchell Santner (Rs 2 crore), Ryan Rickelton (Rs 1 crore), Lizaad Williams (75 lakh), Recce Topley (Rs 75 lakh), Robin Minz (Rs 65 lakh, Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs 30 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh), Bevan John Jacobs (Rs 30 lakh), Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa (Rs 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 30 lakh), Shrijith Krishnan (Rs 30 lakh), Ashwani Kumar (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (5): Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.