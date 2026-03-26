Truck driver’s son Mangesh Yadav’s Rs 5.2 cr journey from Chhindwara to RCB

Before Mangesh Yadav ever bowled a ball in professional cricket, his father Ramavadh Yadav, a truck driver, would work through the night, wondering how he would find money for his son’s dream. He invested everything he had on a boy who first played cricket in a small courtyard with his mother. Mangesh now holds a Rs 5.2 crore contract with defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Reflecting on their financial woes, Mangesh’s father, said, “I had to struggle a lot for money. Sometimes I couldn’t sleep at night, thinking about how I would raise money for him. The life of a truck driver is no life at all. You don’t have time to eat or bathe. When the truck is full, you worry about offloading, and when it’s empty, you have to worry about filling it up.”

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The 23-year-old left-arm paceman from Borgaon in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district grew up playing cricket in modest surroundings. It was his uncle who first spotted his potential at tennis ball tournaments and encouraged him to travel to Delhi to train under coach Phool Chand Sharma.

'I had started becoming lazy'

The 23-year-old said, “If I am playing cricket today it is because of Phool Chand sir.”

“When I went to Delhi, my father had given me Rs 24,000 with great difficulty. I don’t even know how that money got over in the first month.”

His father would often have to reach out to people close to him to arrange the money needed for Mangesh’s training.

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Phool Chand Sharma said, “Mangesh was staying with someone in Delhi. I saw that he was a good bowler, but he didn’t even have enough to eat. I told him to come and stay at the hostel. That’s where his journey really began. I don’t care if someone has money or not. If the player is good, he can come, eat, stay, and practice.”

Mangesh also recalled a brief phase where he lost focus. “I had started becoming lazy. One day sir called me and told me to pack my bag and go home. After some time, I apologised and told him it wouldn’t happen again. Then I realised what I was missing and what I had. I looked at my family and thought, Dad is working so hard. Everyone is so dedicated for me.”

Determined to make the most of the opportunity, the young fast bowler threw himself back into the grind. He played in the DDCA league, local tournaments, and even made the UP U-19 camp, but the next step continued to elude him.

His father added, “There were times he would go all the way to a selection camp, and he would be told his name had been called by mistake. Those were the days I felt helpless, like I had made a grave mistake by giving my son this dream.”

The turning point came in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, where Mangesh scalped 14 wickets in just six matches at a shrewd average of 12.00. After representing Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, where he shared the dressing room with RCB captain Rajat Patidar, the call he had been waiting for finally arrived from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When Dinesh Karthik put Mangesh to the test

At the trials, his ability to adapt to different match situations was put under the scanner. “At the trials, DK [Dinesh Karthik] sir came up to me and said, ‘You are bowling well. Now show me this ball.’ He made me bowl in different situations; with the new ball, the fifth over, the tenth over, the fourteenth over, and even the eighteenth and twentieth overs. It was surprising for me to see how a player at that level thinks.”

After the auction, Mangesh was grateful to the coach who had supported him through the journey. “When I came back to the club, I just wanted to meet him and touch his feet, thank him for trusting me and investing so much.”

Years of his father’s sacrifice had paid dividends. “When my father supported me in cricket, my extended family and society thought he was a fool, that I would be ruined. I am just happy. That’s what makes me emotional, my father can now walk with pride.”

His father added, “I never thought a truck driver could get so much respect. Mangesh has done more for me than I could ever ask him.”

IPL 2026 will begin on Saturday (March 28) as RCB face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.