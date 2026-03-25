From budding cricketer to boss: Know Aryaman Birla, the new RCB chairman

As a consortium featuring business entities from India and abroad buys Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a whopping sum of $1.78 billion (Rs 16,600 crore), a name has jumped to the fore and it is Aryaman Birla, the son of prominent industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla who has become the new chairman of the franchise which won the title last year, for the first time.

Also read: Stampede deaths: RCB to keep 11 seats empty at Chinnaswamy Stadium

However, Aryaman has caught headlines not only because he grabbed the all-important post at the age of 28 but also due to the fact that he himself is a former cricketer who quit the game at only 22.

A former IPL player himself

In fact, Aryaman, who played first-class and List A matches for Madhya Pradesh as a left-hand batter and also scored a hundred, secured an IPL contract worth Rs 30 lakh in 2018 when he was signed in by Rajasthan Royals. However, he did not play a single match and chose to take an “indefinite sabbatical” from the game the next year.

“I've felt trapped. I've pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and wellbeing above all else,” Aryaman wrote on Instagram then. “We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings.”

Also read: RCB's Yash Dayal to miss IPL 2026 but remains in contract with team: Mo Bobat

The man is back now, following a massive ownership shift of the RCB, one of the most popular franchises of the cash-rich tournament which has the likes of ace batter Virat Kohli, and is ready to take up a leadership role that is not limited to cricket but also to business and legacy.

More about Aryaman Birla

Aryaman, whose full name is Aryaman Vikram Birla and carries with him the legacy of one of India’s most prominent business families, is not new to the corporate world. He has been into leadership roles across several ventures of the Aditya Birla Group, which traces its antecedents back to 1857 — such as fashion, paints and real estate. He is a member of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the conglomerate’s apex body.

The Birla scion also features among those present on the boards of several key companies of the group, such as Grashim Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, and TMRW, its digital-first fashion platform.

Aryaman, who scored 450 runs in domestic cricket and bowled spin, has founded the Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, the company’s hospitality platform, and Aditya Birla Ventures, its venture capital wing, which focuses on investment in high-growth startups across various upcoming sectors.

Also read: RCB sold to Aditya Birla Group-led consortium for Rs 16,700 crore

With some reports loosely pegging his associated wealth at around Rs 70,000 crore, Aryaman clearly is a member of the elite club of wealthiest individuals who are linked with cricket.

Aryaman has done an MBA with Honours from Harvard Business School, besides earning a Master’s degree in Global Finance from Bayes Business School, UK. He also has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai.

'To shape RCB's next phase of growth'

After grabbing his new role at the RCB chief, he said, according to a press release, “It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold - on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is.”

Also read: When the captain picks the team and the PM skips the vote

The scion’s involvement in the franchise’s affairs suggests that he is not only into preparing the next-generation leadership of his company worth over several lakh crores, but also taking the RCB to the next level, following its sensational title win in 2025.

One interesting aspect of Aryaman’s taking over as the RCB chairman is that two of his former colleagues in the Madhya Pradesh team, Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer, will reunite with him in the RCB, although not in the same roles as players.